The Iconic Alaskan Meat People In Most States Don't Know Exists

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer may have had a very shiny nose, but some of his cousins in Alaska likely ended up in a sausage. Although the idea of eating Santa's pets might seem strange to those in the Lower 48, in the Great North, reindeer sausage is a cherished regional specialty. Reindeer sausage boasts a smoky, sweet flavor profile that's largely defined by the spice blend used in the recipe and the smoking method.

Of course, the exact blend of spices differs by recipe and commercial brands largely keep theirs a secret, as even ingredient labels simply list "spices." However, some sources name coriander, white pepper, and fennel among the spices in the mix. Reindeer sausage is traditionally alderwood smoked — alder has a gentle smoke that doesn't overpower the meat. It infuses it with a subtle sweetness and just enough smoke to make it feel earthy. On its own, reindeer meat tastes less gamey than venison. It's mild and earthy, but also distinctly lean. In the sausage specifically, it's mixed with pork and beef to create a moist and fatty interior, while the outside has that signature snap, like all good sausages do.

There is no one way to eat reindeer sausage; each Alaskan eatery puts its own spin on it. It can be served grilled, in a sandwich, on a charcuterie board, as a hot dog, or as a part of a breakfast plate. The hot dog version is especially popular — called "the reindeer dog" — and comes with grilled onions glazed in Coca-Cola, which gives the Alaskan staple its signature flavor.