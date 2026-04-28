These 10 Panera Bread Sandwiches Are Total Skips, According To Customer Reviews
Panera Bread, one of America's best-known bakery-café chains, first opened its doors back in 1987. What started as "St. Louis Bread Company" — a modest concept focused on freshly baked loaves — later evolved into a nationwide favorite, extending its offerings to include sandwiches, soups, salads, and sweet treats. Panera Bread is the self-proclaimed pioneer of "fast-casual" dining, which aims to deliver quality and convenience in equal measure. However, in recent years, the chain seems to be missing the mark all too often.
Panera Bread has a wide array of hot and cold sandwiches on its menu, and while some come highly recommended, others consistently fail to impress customers. The chain's hit-and-miss nature means your choice of order is more critical than ever, and knowing what to avoid can save you from a disappointing meal. So, we've delved into the reviews to suss out which sandwiches fall short. From underwhelming flavors and textures to stingy portions that simply don't justify the price, these are the Panera sandwiches you might want to skip during your next visit.
Ciabatta Cheesesteak
Feast your eyes on Panera's glossy marketing images, and the Ciabatta Cheesesteak looks undeniably appetizing. The appeal is only heightened by Panera's description of the sandwich: "Tender, marinated sliced steak with melty provolone, caramelized onions, zesty sweet peppers, and garlic aioli drizzle on our Ciabatta." It's easy to see why you'd pick this seemingly hearty, flavor-packed creation, but sadly, it likely won't live up to the hype.
The Ciabatta Cheesesteak hit Panera menus back in April 2024, and it's frequently been disappointing customers since. The most common complaint among reviewers is the sandwich's distinct lack of meat. This leaves the sandwich feeling far too bready, with the ciabatta's sturdy, crusty texture being the dominant feature in every bite. One Google reviewer also described what little beef there was as "greasy and of such poor quality that I questioned if it was even beef," which doesn't exactly inspire confidence.
Panera is allegedly a little more generous when it comes to the peppers and onions, but this isn't necessarily a good thing. The meat-to-veg ratio feels decidedly out of balance, with the peppers in particular lending an overwhelming sweetness that completely overpowers the other fillings.
Smokehouse BBQ Chicken
Fans of bold, tangy-sweet flavors will understandably be tempted by Panera's Smokehouse BBQ Chicken offering. However, you might want to think twice before adding this sandwich to your order. Once again, it all seems great in theory — smoky pulled chicken, melty white cheddar, tart red onions, and barbecue sauce. The reality, however, is a somewhat lackluster sandwich.
Customers are quick to highlight the meager portion of chicken here, which gets lost between the thick, crusty ciabatta slices. One Reddit user was also left disgusted by the meat's texture, describing it as akin to mashed potatoes. This echoes a growing number of complaints about Panera's chicken-based offerings in general, and it's therefore unsurprising that the chicken isn't quite as fresh as the chain makes it out to be. In fact, the meat, which contains a long list of additives, arrives in store pre-cooked and frozen in vacuum-sealed bags, as confirmed by Panera employees on Reddit.
Others complained of the excessive amount of raw red onions in the Smokehouse BBQ Chicken sandwich, which completely masks the taste of the meat, sauce, and cheese. So, we'd say your lunch money is probably best spent elsewhere.
Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad
Panera's Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad sandwich pairs the diced meat, nuts, and dried cranberries with mixed greens, tomatoes, and a creamy dressing, with everything served between slices of Country Rustic Sourdough. It sounds like a promising medley, but according to reviews, this sandwich is another of Panera's biggest flops.
You're probably noticing a common theme by now, but the quality of the meat is what seems to let the chicken salad sandwich down. One customer took to Facebook to complain, claiming the mushy texture made it hard to tell if they were even eating chicken at all. Other reviewers have targeted the chicken salad's flavor, arguing that it leans far too sweet.
It seems that this sandwich's predecessor, the now-discontinued Napa Almond Chicken Salad sandwich, was more of a hit among diners. Many who have sampled both versions speak much more positively of the original, which featured a filling made fresh in-house, with larger chunks of chicken. However, the newer cranberry-walnut offering allegedly arrives in-store pre-bagged, resulting in a drier texture and less-than-fresh taste by the time the sandwich reaches the customer.
Tomato Basil BLT
Surely it's hard to go wrong with a classic BLT? Panera's take on this savory favorite is made with tomato- and basil-infused miche sourdough, Applewood-smoked bacon, mayo, sliced tomatoes, and mixed greens. Despite what sounds like a good attempt, the chain hasn't quite nailed this beloved sandwich staple, and customers aren't happy about it.
As with countless other items on its menu, Panera has got the ratios all wrong here. The tomatoes and greens are abundant, while the portion of bacon is small and sad-looking. Some report receiving three small strips in their sandwich, while others had two, and one reviewer claimed their order arrived containing no bacon whatsoever. Either way, you'd expect a significantly more generous helping of meat in a sandwich where bacon is supposed to be the star. Instead, you're left with mouthful after mouthful of bread and salad. This BLT isn't cheap, either, and many customers feel the value simply isn't there.
Tuna Salad
Tuna salad is another icon of the sandwich realm, but Panera Bread's version is one you should seriously consider avoiding. This sandwich has long been a staple on the chain's menu, but in 2024, the recipe got a supposed revamp. Panera ditched the onions and bulked out the tuna filling with breadcrumbs, sandwiching it between slices of sourdough with mixed greens and sliced tomatoes. And the reviews have not been glowing.
As well as commenting on the sandwich's "boring" and "underwhelming" vibe, customers have, once again, fallen victim to Panera's questionable serving sizes. The Tuna Salad Sandwich leans much heavier on the greens and tomatoes than it does on the tuna, as highlighted by one disappointed Reddit user. There simply isn't enough of the fish to balance the rustic chew of the sourdough and fresh add-ins, which doesn't make for a particularly satisfying bite. The overall size of the sandwich also comes under fire, with customers saying that it feels small for the price.
If you're craving tuna salad, we can confidently say you'll get better results crafting your own from scratch. Plus, this approach will likely cost you a fraction of the price.
Grilled Cheese
If you thought ordering a grilled cheese was a safe bet, think again. Panera manages to disappoint with this comforting classic too, and the sandwich has received some of the most scathing reviews of the lot. Here, American cheese meets Panera's Classic White Miche bread. It's a seemingly foolproof match, but one you might want to avoid.
The negative comments center around poor prep techniques, with repeated cases of customers receiving barely lukewarm sandwiches, meaning the cheese hasn't even begun to melt. One Facebook user summed up their frustration perfectly, posting a photo of the pale, insufficiently toasted bread and congealed filling and describing it as "a bold reinterpretation of bread and cheese that truly challenges the definition of both 'grilled' and 'food.'"
Over on Reddit, the sandwich has been dubbed "the worst grilled cheese ever," thanks to its dry bread and "sloppy mound of processed cheese." Customers also aren't happy about the price. After all, Panera's Grilled Cheese consists of just two basic ingredients, and you'd think they could throw in a swipe of mayo or a second variety of cheese. Suddenly, whipping up a budget-friendly and fully customizable homemade grilled cheese has become all the more tempting.
Toasted Frontega Chicken
The Toasted Frontega Chicken sandwich was once so popular that when Panera briefly removed it from the menu, there was uproar among loyal customers. The sandwich returned in 2022, but since then, praise for the product has diminished.
As you'd expect, Panera's blurb for the Toasted Frontega Chicken sounds incredibly appetizing: "Smoked, pulled chicken, fresh mozzarella, vine-ripened tomatoes, red onions, fresh basil, chipotle aioli, salt and pepper on our Black Pepper Focaccia." Despite boasting a seemingly mouth-watering selection of ingredients, the sandwich has received plenty of criticism in recent years. So, what's gone wrong? Many customers report a notable decline in quality, stating that the sandwich used to be a firm favorite, but now fails to impress. One Reddit user shared their disappointment, writing, "I feel like the chicken has become inedible the past 3 or so years." Another said, "it just tastes off [and] was so soggy."
Flavor-wise, the sandwich feels imbalanced. Bland chicken is a common complaint, and one YouTube user mentions the overwhelming basil flavor. The chipotle aioli sauce, on the other hand, is barely noticeable, while the lackluster bread and cheese also fail to liven up the eating experience.
Salad Stuffers
Panera's salad stuffers, a new offering in 2026, consist of a soft Italian-style roll filled with your choice of the chain's signature half salads. Whether you go for a vibrant Green Goddess Chicken Cobb or a refreshing Greek salad, you'd hope to receive a well-balanced, handheld bite. But the reality isn't quite that satisfying.
When one of our reviewers sampled four different sandwiches from this new range, they were left feeling underwhelmed. The initial issue was the messiness, as much of the salad spilled out of the top upon unwrapping, thus making things tricky to eat on the go. The taster also noted that the vinaigrette made the bread soggy. While some fillings, like the Ranch Parm BLT, went down relatively well, the general consensus was that the Salad Stuffers are overpriced, and ordering a standard half salad (which comes with a baguette side) would be more cost-effective.
Reddit users have also highlighted this product's wasteful nature. To make space for the salad, a large portion of the bread's interior is removed and discarded. What's more, there simply isn't enough space for an entire Panera half salad to fit inside, so much of it is allegedly thrown away too. Most of the Stuffers are priced higher than the regular half salads, meaning you're essentially paying more for a smaller quantity of food.
Chipotle Chicken, Egg, and Avo Breakfast Sandwich
Panera's breakfast menu is just as hit-and-miss as its lunch menu, and one item that's received plenty of negative attention is the Chipotle Chicken, Egg, and Avo Sandwich. It sees sliced ciabatta filled with scrambled egg, smoked pulled chicken, white cheddar, sweet peppers, avocado, cilantro, and chipotle aioli — a colorful medley of fillings that you'd assume would come together beautifully.
Unfortunately, this sandwich frequently fails to deliver on taste, texture, and presentation, and concerns about quality and consistency keep cropping up. One customer noted that the sandwich didn't have much flavor or avocado. Another diner, who was once a loyal fan of this menu item, talked of the Chipotle Chicken, Egg, and Avo's steady decline over time. In a Reddit post, they describe the bread as "thin and sad."
Grilled Chicken and Avo BLT
There's no denying the generosity of the fillings in this fully-loaded sandwich, but Panera's Grilled Chicken and Avo BLT is another example of a great concept that doesn't quite deliver. This sandwich, set on rustic sourdough, blends the components of a classic BLT with grilled chicken, avocado, white cheddar, and garlic aioli. It sounds like an impressive medley, but you could also argue that Panera has taken things a little too far.
The biggest issue here is that the bread simply isn't sturdy enough to support the hefty amount of filling within. Panera employees complain on Reddit about the number of ingredients, explaining that the sandwich always falls apart during wrapping. If it can't even survive the prep process, the sandwich is unlikely to stay intact while you're eating it, so it's probably one to avoid if you're eating on the go. The taste has come under scrutiny, too. "The garlic aioli has a sour/gummy taste. It doesn't work with the flavors of the sandwich," said one Reddit user, who also deemed the aged cheddar out of place among the other elements. Some customers are also shocked to learn that the sandwich is served cold and said it would be much better toasted.
Thankfully, Panera also offers its Bacon Turkey Bravo, which is a much more reliable pick. Here, the beloved BLT is upgraded with turkey, cheddar, and Bravo sauce, which offers just the right amount of creaminess and tang. The tomato basil bread also serves as a much sturdier base, creating a more robust, balanced sandwich overall.
Methodology
To compile this list, we carefully reviewed a wide range of customer feedback across multiple online platforms. Sources like Reddit, Yelp, and Google Reviews provided valuable insights into countless sandwiches on the Panera menu. We looked for recurring themes that highlighted issues with flavor, texture, portioning, or presentation, and selected our lineup based on sandwiches that received consistent criticism from customers.