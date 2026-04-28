These 10 Panera Bread Sandwiches Are Total Skips, According To Customer Reviews

Feast your eyes on Panera's glossy marketing images, and the Ciabatta Cheesesteak looks undeniably appetizing. The appeal is only heightened by Panera's description of the sandwich: "Tender, marinated sliced steak with melty provolone, caramelized onions, zesty sweet peppers, and garlic aioli drizzle on our Ciabatta." It's easy to see why you'd pick this seemingly hearty, flavor-packed creation, but sadly, it likely won't live up to the hype.

The Ciabatta Cheesesteak hit Panera menus back in April 2024, and it's frequently been disappointing customers since. The most common complaint among reviewers is the sandwich's distinct lack of meat. This leaves the sandwich feeling far too bready, with the ciabatta's sturdy, crusty texture being the dominant feature in every bite. One Google reviewer also described what little beef there was as "greasy and of such poor quality that I questioned if it was even beef," which doesn't exactly inspire confidence.

Panera is allegedly a little more generous when it comes to the peppers and onions, but this isn't necessarily a good thing. The meat-to-veg ratio feels decidedly out of balance, with the peppers in particular lending an overwhelming sweetness that completely overpowers the other fillings.