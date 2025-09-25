The Lunchtime Staple You Should Seriously Avoid Ordering From Panera Bread

We normally love eating at Panera, but that doesn't mean that everything on the menu is a hit. In fact, Tasting Table recently taste-tested and ranked staple menu items and found 17 items to avoid ordering at Panera. To make the list, we also considered our own experience working at Panera locations, as well as online customer reviews.

When ranking 16 sandwiches at Panera Bread, we found the tuna sandwich to be one of the most disappointing. A good tuna sandwich has to taste bright, fresh, and tangy and have a good balance of ingredients and textures. It should never taste old, mushy, or under-seasoned. Unfortunately, the Panera tuna salad is mostly just plain boring. According to the website, the standard tuna sandwich is made from tuna salad on country rustic sourdough bread with mixed greens, sliced tomatoes, and salt and pepper. We found it to be uninspiring and forgettable. It would be cheaper (and tastier) to make your own tuna sandwich at home rather than spending $10 or more on this one.

Panera Bread announced its biggest menu change in history in February 2024, with the company changing the recipe for its tuna sandwich and several other menu staples and retiring some of its other beloved favorites, like its Napa Almond Chicken Salad sandwich. On Facebook, the company said, "If you enjoyed the Napa Almond Chicken Salad Sandwich, we think you'll love our Tuna Salad Sandwich or the Chipotle Chicken Avo Melt." Unfortunately, that doesn't seem to be the case for most customers.