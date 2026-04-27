This Natural Solution Is An Easy Squirrel Deterrent For Vegetable Gardens

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Many health-conscious foodies swear by a daily apple cider vinegar shot to boost and balance their gut biome. But, beyond the gut, that tried-and-true apple cider vinegar serves double-duty as a pantry staple that can save your garden. Don't let Beatrix Potter's charming (if mischievous) Squirrel Nutkin fool you. Those round-bellied, bushy-tailed critters might look cute, but in the garden, squirrels can quickly destroy plants' tender leaves, dig up bulbs, and stamp out new crop growth. This tip will take advantage of squirrels' sharp sense of smell. While that keen sniffer is what leads them toward unsuspecting garden beds, it can also be what deters them.

Unfiltered apple cider vinegar packs a distinctive, pungent aroma that keeps squirrels away. Thanks to its natural formula (and harsh, odorous stench), the liquid can be simply transferred into a spray bottle and spritzed on plants and flowers. Just combine one part apple cider vinegar and three parts water and blast away. For an even stronger impact, add a few cloves of crushed, fresh garlic into the spray bottle and give it a good shake. Squirrels hate allicin, the strong-smelling compound found in alliums. As an added bonus, apple cider vinegar's high acidity also works as a pesticide for garden slugs and snails.

This strategy is as effective as it is budget-friendly. A 32-ounce bottle of Bragg raw, unfiltered apple cider vinegar currently runs for $6.17 on Amazon. Got leftover in the bottle? Put it to good use in your bird bath; just a splash can help prevent algae growth.