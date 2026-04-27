'Better Than Jimmy Dean' — People Are Ditching The Iconic JD Brand For This Kroger Breakfast Sandwich
Jimmy Dean may be the OG of frozen breakfast sandwiches with plenty of unique combinations, but people are ditching the iconic brand for the humbly-priced sausage, egg, and cheese breakfast croissant from Kroger. The box of microwavable Kroger brand sausage, egg, and cheese croissants come in packs of four for $6.29, which is comparable in price to an 8-count pack of JD brand sausage, egg, and cheese croissants that cost $12.99 at Target. However, customer reviews on Kroger's website proclaim that the Kroger brand croissant sandwiches are "better than the name brand" and "delicious in every way."
While microwaving a croissant might sound like a recipe for disaster, a review stated that the "bread is so light and flakey" making them a "homerun for the price." But the croissants weren't the only delicious element to Kroger's sausage, egg, and cheese sandwiches. "The ingredients were all good on their own and complimented each other as a whole" said yet another glowing review.
The instructions recommend microwaving the croissant for up to 90 seconds, but many customers say this leaves the bread rubbery and tough. But more experienced customers have come up with the best way to make these sandwiches shine that requires a little more effort. According to one customer, you should "butter the croissant and the egg before cooking, season with black pepper and wrap in a paper towel. Microwave for 68 seconds." Buttering the interior ingredients should help render a flakey croissant crumb.
The Kroger brand is historic, trusted, and booming
Kroger is the oldest grocery chain in the U.S., so if nothing else, you know that the store's private label brand is backed by over a century-long tenure. It got its start all the way back in 1883, revolutionizing the grocery shopping experience by incorporating once separated services like the butcher and bakery into a dry and canned goods store. Nearly 150 years later, Kroger remains a trusted grocery store with a zero food waste goal that offers customers an astoundingly efficient way to save money by marking down products that are nearing their sell-by date.
While the Kroger brand sausage, egg, and cheese croissants have an exceedingly long shelf life, they're flying off the shelves at record speeds along with many other private label products from the Kroger brand. Because of inflation and the rising cost of name brands, the cheaper private label store brands are becoming a lot more popular. And the Kroger brand encompasses all kinds of product lines to satisfy different health and nutrition guidelines as part of the big changes the chain is making in 2026. Consequently, you'll see high-protein labeled products; even the sausage, egg, and cheese croissants are labeled as having 12 grams of protein per serving on the front of the box. Kroger may be an old grocery chain, but it's certainly with the times, even offering an AI-driven personal shopping companion, and fast, convenient delivery via Uber apps across America.