'Better Than Jimmy Dean' — People Are Ditching The Iconic JD Brand For This Kroger Breakfast Sandwich

Jimmy Dean may be the OG of frozen breakfast sandwiches with plenty of unique combinations, but people are ditching the iconic brand for the humbly-priced sausage, egg, and cheese breakfast croissant from Kroger. The box of microwavable Kroger brand sausage, egg, and cheese croissants come in packs of four for $6.29, which is comparable in price to an 8-count pack of JD brand sausage, egg, and cheese croissants that cost $12.99 at Target. However, customer reviews on Kroger's website proclaim that the Kroger brand croissant sandwiches are "better than the name brand" and "delicious in every way."

While microwaving a croissant might sound like a recipe for disaster, a review stated that the "bread is so light and flakey" making them a "homerun for the price." But the croissants weren't the only delicious element to Kroger's sausage, egg, and cheese sandwiches. "The ingredients were all good on their own and complimented each other as a whole" said yet another glowing review.

The instructions recommend microwaving the croissant for up to 90 seconds, but many customers say this leaves the bread rubbery and tough. But more experienced customers have come up with the best way to make these sandwiches shine that requires a little more effort. According to one customer, you should "butter the croissant and the egg before cooking, season with black pepper and wrap in a paper towel. Microwave for 68 seconds." Buttering the interior ingredients should help render a flakey croissant crumb.