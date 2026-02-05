The 5 Biggest Changes You'll Notice At Kroger In 2026

It's fair to say that 2025 was a mixed year for grocery giants like Kroger. Unlike retail behemoths Walmart and Aldi, the grocery chain didn't spend a chunk of the year fretting about tariffs. However, it did spend considerable time recovering from the blow that was the failed $24.6 billion merger with Albertsons, a deal that finally collapsed in the final weeks of 2024 after a protracted legal saga. In the end, the brand's CEO (who had been in the company for five decades) stepped down.

Kroger is one of the oldest grocery chains in America, with an origin story that extends all the way back in 1883. But in an increasingly crowded and competitive marketplace where folks are either looking for the "best deals" or the "best quality," being the "oldest" isn't a good enough sales pitch. Kroger may have come out of 2025 in decent shape, posting better-than-expected sales numbers for the first two quarters, but this was driven primarily by general financial uncertainty and the resultant spending patterns.

Having said that, it's not all doom and gloom. America's favorite grocery brand can look forward to 2026 with some positivity, as can its many fans (the chain serves over 11 million customers daily). The appointment of a new CEO is imminent, and it has clear plans in place to spark a period of sustained growth based on specific consumer needs, interesting partnerships, and access to new technology that could change how folks shop in-store. Here's what all of this means for customers.