The Grocery Store Rewards Program That Will Save You The Most Money
It's getting increasingly more difficult to avoid sticker shock when you go grocery shopping. It doesn't help that everything from eggs to snacks and produce has significantly increased in price. In fact, the overall price of food has increased by 31% since 2019. That's why so many customers are determined to find the best ways to save money at the grocery store. One way includes joining a rewards program at grocery stores. These programs are usually free to join and grant shoppers the opportunity to receive special discounts, exclusive perks, and earn points every time they shop. If you can only pick one reward program, you should consider joining Kroger Plus.
Ranked the best grocery chain loyalty program by the Tasting Table staff, Kroger's rewards program offers an array of cool perks. From a cash-back program to earning fuel points for gas, there are a few ways to save and earn money. To take advantage of these perks, all you need to do is create a digital account. Once you're signed up, Kroger Plus will give you access to weekly specials, sales, and personalized coupons. Plus, you'll be able to preview next week's sale and look at over $600 in digital coupon savings every week. Yet, that's not all it can do.
How a Kroger Plus account can save you more money
Named one of the best grocery stores in the U.S., Kroger has happily served customers for 140 years. Digital grocery shopping has really helped Kroger succeed recently. In fact, their rewards program is a great way to help you avoid making common grocery shopping mistakes like forgetting your shopping list. Whether you use the website or the app, you can create a digital grocery list that shows the exact items you want and their sale prices. Plus, you can store all your receipts in one place, so you never have to worry about losing them again.
Every time you shop and use your card, which you get when you sign up, you earn one fuel point for every dollar you spend. If you don't plan on going grocery shopping, you can earn fuel points with certain prescriptions and double points on gift card purchases. Once in a while, there are fuel events, which are days where you get extra points when you make qualifying purchases during a certain period of time. However, these events will randomly be announced, so you have to be on the lookout for them.
If you're looking for even more savings, there's Kroger Boost. For $99, this yearly membership will allow you to save up to $1,100 a year. Along with all the perks of Kroger Plus, the paid version also gives you same-day delivery, double the fuel points, discounted express delivery, free items, and an ongoing Disney+/Hulu/ESPN+ subscription. Or, you can spend $59 a year for all the previously listed perks, except for discounted express delivery, and a six-month promo subscription offer. No matter which one you get, you're guaranteed to save money every time you shop at Kroger.