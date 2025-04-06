The Grocery Store Rewards Program That Will Save You The Most Money

Named one of the best grocery stores in the U.S., Kroger has happily served customers for 140 years. Digital grocery shopping has really helped Kroger succeed recently. In fact, their rewards program is a great way to help you avoid making common grocery shopping mistakes like forgetting your shopping list. Whether you use the website or the app, you can create a digital grocery list that shows the exact items you want and their sale prices. Plus, you can store all your receipts in one place, so you never have to worry about losing them again.

Every time you shop and use your card, which you get when you sign up, you earn one fuel point for every dollar you spend. If you don't plan on going grocery shopping, you can earn fuel points with certain prescriptions and double points on gift card purchases. Once in a while, there are fuel events, which are days where you get extra points when you make qualifying purchases during a certain period of time. However, these events will randomly be announced, so you have to be on the lookout for them.

If you're looking for even more savings, there's Kroger Boost. For $99, this yearly membership will allow you to save up to $1,100 a year. Along with all the perks of Kroger Plus, the paid version also gives you same-day delivery, double the fuel points, discounted express delivery, free items, and an ongoing Disney+/Hulu/ESPN+ subscription. Or, you can spend $59 a year for all the previously listed perks, except for discounted express delivery, and a six-month promo subscription offer. No matter which one you get, you're guaranteed to save money every time you shop at Kroger.