Kroger Offers Customers An Astoundingly Efficient Way To Save Money
The economy is tough, so many of us are looking to save money on grocery bills wherever possible — especially since we're paying significantly more on select grocery staples than a few years ago. Our shopping habits are changing, adapting to the greater need for budgeting, and grocery stores are recognizing the requirement for affordable products. Kroger, the oldest grocery chain in the U.S., is meeting this need by offering marked down perishable products that are nearing their best-by or sell-by date.
Baked goods, dairy, fresh produce, and even meat can be significantly discounted at Kroger, marked with big stickers that let you know these items are nearing the sell-by date. They can usually be found on special shelves in the corresponding section of the store. In the produce section, the items that are marked down (such as visually imperfect fruit that's still completely fine to eat) are bagged in red mesh bags for easier recognition. With this shopping method, you can easily save up to 40% on individual items.
It's fair to acknowledge that other grocery chains (Target, Walmart, Trader Joe's) offer markdowns as well. In Kroger's case, this practice is part of the store's Zero Hunger | Zero Waste program, which seeks to address the paradox of immense food waste while millions of Americans struggle with hunger and food insecurity.
Kroger is trying to minimize food waste
In 2017, Kroger started the Zero Hunger | Zero Waste program, which diverts leftover fresh food that would otherwise end up as waste. The price markdowns are part of this program, acting as the first step. Some people can be skeptical about buying products that are nearing the sell-by date, though. They're worried about the element of food safety, despite the retailer's assurances. Discounted produce usually looks imperfect or overly ripe, but it's still safe to eat and can be used in many recipes where crisp texture is not essential — think soups for veggies, pies for fruit. Meats nearing the use-by date can be safely frozen if you can't cook them in time, and it's the same for bakery products — freeze before they go bad. That said, if you genuinely don't feel comfortable buying the marked-down items, Kroger still has other ways to save you a whole lot of dollars.
The store also has alternative solutions in place to prevent food waste, even when heavily discounted items don't get sold. Through the Zero Hunger | Zero Waste program, Kroger donates food that is still safe to consume but didn't get sold in time. Employees look through the fresh food on a daily basis so that donations can be made promptly. In 2024, Kroger was able to donate 119 million pounds of unsold food, with every single Kroger location participating in the program.