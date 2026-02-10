Kroger Offers Customers An Astoundingly Efficient Way To Save Money

The economy is tough, so many of us are looking to save money on grocery bills wherever possible — especially since we're paying significantly more on select grocery staples than a few years ago. Our shopping habits are changing, adapting to the greater need for budgeting, and grocery stores are recognizing the requirement for affordable products. Kroger, the oldest grocery chain in the U.S., is meeting this need by offering marked down perishable products that are nearing their best-by or sell-by date.

Baked goods, dairy, fresh produce, and even meat can be significantly discounted at Kroger, marked with big stickers that let you know these items are nearing the sell-by date. They can usually be found on special shelves in the corresponding section of the store. In the produce section, the items that are marked down (such as visually imperfect fruit that's still completely fine to eat) are bagged in red mesh bags for easier recognition. With this shopping method, you can easily save up to 40% on individual items.

It's fair to acknowledge that other grocery chains (Target, Walmart, Trader Joe's) offer markdowns as well. In Kroger's case, this practice is part of the store's Zero Hunger | Zero Waste program, which seeks to address the paradox of immense food waste while millions of Americans struggle with hunger and food insecurity.