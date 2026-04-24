The Mexican Fast Food Chain You Can Find Tucked Inside Some Walmart Stores
Since 1994, Walmart has been leasing space at the front of selected retail stores to fast food restaurant chains. At the advent of this strategy was its partnership with McDonald's, with the corporation entering into a deal to place restaurant locations in Walmart stores across the U.S. Throughout the decades since, there have been a number of fast food chains that have called Walmart home, including Burger King, Subway, and even La Madeleine French Bakery & Cafe.
Starting in 2020, however, you couldn't find McDonald's in as many Walmart stores. McDonald's closed over 100 of its in-Walmart locations, and in 2021, the company announced that only 150 restaurants would remain operational inside retail stores. Since then, Walmart has been quickly filling the empty spaces left behind, forging new partnerships with other popular restaurants, including one of the biggest Mexican fast food chains in the country: Taco Bell. In 2021, Walmart announced that it would begin testing in-store Taco Bell restaurants. Five years later, it seems both companies are still being coy about announcing an official partnership, and there are only a handful of verifiable Walmart locations that contain an in-store Taco Bell, including Calexico, California, Buena Park, California, and Siler City, North Carolina.
However, on April 16, 2026, Walmart announced it would be remodeling over 650 stores and opening 20 new stores throughout 2026 and 2027. Starting in 2025, Walmart also began converting more than 150 stores into Next Generation Supercenters, which will feature sushi stations and Dunkin' Donuts. It's possible we'll also see an increase in the number of Taco Bell restaurants inside Walmart.
Walmart was also the first retail store to sell Taco Bell's Cravings Kits
Walmart's 2021 collaboration with Taco Bell only marked the beginning of the partnership between the two companies. In 2024, Taco Bell introduced a new Cravings Value Menu, featuring 10 new items. At the same time, Taco Bell debuted two Cravings Kits, which were sold on its website as well as in Walmart stores. The Crunchwrap Supreme and Chipotle Chicken Quesadilla kits allowed you to recreate those menu items at home as easily as hitting up the closest Taco Bell drive-thru. The Cravings Kit line has since expanded to include Queso Burrito and Crunchy Taco options, both available at Walmart in stores and online, as well as at select grocery retailers across the U.S. and Canada.
Walmart has also carried other Taco Bell products for about eight years, offering the company's branded fajita and taco seasoning mix, hot sauce, salsa, queso, spicy bean dip, taco shells, and more, both in stores and online for home delivery. In fact, some customers recommend combining this 58-cent Walmart frozen burrito with Taco Bell hot sauce for a fast, incredibly affordable fast food dupe.