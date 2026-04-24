The Mexican Fast Food Chain You Can Find Tucked Inside Some Walmart Stores

Since 1994, Walmart has been leasing space at the front of selected retail stores to fast food restaurant chains. At the advent of this strategy was its partnership with McDonald's, with the corporation entering into a deal to place restaurant locations in Walmart stores across the U.S. Throughout the decades since, there have been a number of fast food chains that have called Walmart home, including Burger King, Subway, and even La Madeleine French Bakery & Cafe.

Starting in 2020, however, you couldn't find McDonald's in as many Walmart stores. McDonald's closed over 100 of its in-Walmart locations, and in 2021, the company announced that only 150 restaurants would remain operational inside retail stores. Since then, Walmart has been quickly filling the empty spaces left behind, forging new partnerships with other popular restaurants, including one of the biggest Mexican fast food chains in the country: Taco Bell. In 2021, Walmart announced that it would begin testing in-store Taco Bell restaurants. Five years later, it seems both companies are still being coy about announcing an official partnership, and there are only a handful of verifiable Walmart locations that contain an in-store Taco Bell, including Calexico, California, Buena Park, California, and Siler City, North Carolina.

However, on April 16, 2026, Walmart announced it would be remodeling over 650 stores and opening 20 new stores throughout 2026 and 2027. Starting in 2025, Walmart also began converting more than 150 stores into Next Generation Supercenters, which will feature sushi stations and Dunkin' Donuts. It's possible we'll also see an increase in the number of Taco Bell restaurants inside Walmart.