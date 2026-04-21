Walmart Has A 58-Cent Dinner That Customers Are Stocking Their Freezers With
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The next time you're browsing Walmart's freezer section, keep an eye out for Tina's Burritos, a hidden gem of discount dining. Not only did this brand rank highly among Tasting Table's assessment of the most popular frozen burritos, but the cost is also virtually unbeatable. Averaging around 58¢, the price can vary based on your specific Walmart location; however, these burritos are famously less than a dollar per serving. This makes it both easy and affordable for customers to stock their freezers with their favorite flavors. The burritos can be a quick snack when heated in the microwave or air fryer, or a convenient component for a larger meal.
Boasting nine grams of protein and brimming with beans and beef in a scratch-made tortilla, Tina's Red Hot Beef Burrito is an especially sought-after flavor, earning raves on the Walmart website. One customer mentioned, "So delicious and quality for the price is crazy good! For a meal, I usually heat up two for each person as the packaged directs you to, then put on a plate and pour enchilada sauce on them, top with cheese reheat 30-60 seconds to melt the cheese and BAM! you got a fast meal." Another shared, "For 50 cent you can't beat this burrito. I did not have high expectations of this product. But ... for 50 cents I think I'll buy some more."
Why customers love Tina's Burritos
Between great taste and a low price, it's no wonder Walmart customers are filling their freezers with Tina's Burritos. These offerings are consistent with the tips you need when making burritos, including using quality tortillas, perfecting the roll, and getting creative with the filling. Beyond Red Hot Beef, there are several fan-favorite varieties to choose from — including Beef & Bean Green Chili, Bean & Cheese, and Beef & Bean — all of which are under a dollar.
Warming up any of Tina's Burritos in the microwave is simple and effective, but many customers encourage adding other toppings and sides to round out this easy freezer meal. On Reddit, one user shared, "I used the oven directions and put some Taco Bell hot sauce on each bite and it was amazing for the price. I can highly recommend this one." In the replies, other customers mentioned adding both hot sauce and sour cream to the dish.
Still, not everyone is as enthused about these affordable eats. One Reddit comment noted, "They are super super cheap. $0.50 a piece is a high mark, often cheaper. They're fine, a good compact thing to keep in your freezer if you don't want to cook." It's cost-effective enough to try one and see for yourself. Alternatively, you can always make and freeze homemade burritos to enjoy later.