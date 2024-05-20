The Trick To Freezing Homemade Burritos To Enjoy Later

Some nights are more hectic than others. While you may want to cook a huge spread of your favorite Mexican food, making fresh mango guacamole from scratch, tacos al pastor-style pork chili, and grilled Mexican street corn, there simply isn't enough time. This is when a frozen burrito can become your best friend. However, it doesn't have to be the kind you buy in the freezer section at the grocery store. Instead, it should be those that have been prepped, rolled, and made in advance, wrapped in foil, stored in freezer-safe plastic bags, and frozen for nights like these.

To do so, you want to start with room-temperature ingredients, preferably those that are not moisture-rich. You can always add a little lettuce, guac, salsa, or tomatoes after you've thawed and reheated. But you want to make sure the tortillas, beans, rice, and your chosen proteins are not warm when assembling. This is a critical step because you do not want your burritos sweating as all those yummy fillings cool off, causing a wet mess.