The Reason You Don't See McDonald's Inside Walmart Stores Anymore

I'm at Walmart. I'm at McDonald's. I'm at the combination Walmart and McDonald's.

Oftentimes, when two corporate giants team up, it spells something bad for the working-class consumer. However, happily, the Walmart-McDonald's partnership of the mid-90s was a delicious exception. In fact, for a few decades, it ruled. Scaled-down Mickey D's eateries began cropping up inside of supercenters nationwide. Shoppers could stock up on a week's worth of groceries at America's largest grocery chain, then sit down for a Big Mac and a McFlurry without having to move their car. It seemed like a match made in heaven for two low-budget, value-centric concepts, and at its peak, around 1,000 U.S. Walmart stores had a McDonald's, reports USA Today. Fast-forward to 2012, however, and that figure dropped to less than 900 restaurants, then about 500 at the beginning of 2020.

Enter: the COVID-19 pandemic. McDonald's announced plans to permanently close 200 U.S. locations, more than half of which were restaurants located inside Walmart stores. At the time, nearly 14,000 Walmarts in America had a McDonald's. Importantly, even before the pandemic, says McDonald's (via FOX Business), sales at restaurant locations inside Walmarts had already been on a steady downtrend, and closures were imminent. Over time, fast-food competitors like Taco Bell, Domino's, Subway, Burger King, Charleys Cheesesteaks, and the once-bankrupt pizza buffet chain Mr. Gatti's have filled in the empty spaces. As of April 2021, roughly 150 Walmart-McDonald's combos in the country remain, reports CNBC.