The Once-Bankrupt Pizza Buffet Chain That's Found New Life Inside Walmart

Discovering that something we once loved and assumed was gone forever has, in fact, survived and flourished is a great surprise. Anyone who harbors fond memories of Mr Gatti's Pizza will therefore be pleased to hear that the family-friendly buffet chain has not only weathered the challenges of bankruptcy and the COVID-19 pandemic, but has reemerged with numerous franchise locations cropping up at outlets of Walmart.

Mr Gatti's Pizza originally hails from Stephenville, Texas. Founder James Eure, a lieutenant colonel in the United States Air Force, opened the restaurant after retiring from the military with an idea to focus on burgers and sell pizza on the side. But shortly after opening in 1964, he found the pizza side of the business so successful, the restaurant was forced to close its doors for three days to rethink its business model. After moving to Austin in 1969, Eure opened Mr Gatti's Pizza, in tribute to his wife Patricia's maiden name. Over the following decades, Gatti's would develop into a burgeoning chain across Texas and the Southeast United States as pizza buffets grew more popular.

By 2019, some Gatti's restaurants were running at a loss, prompting the company to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. But the bankruptcy nor what Gatti's CEO Jim Philips recalls as the "devastating" impact of COVID-19 on the restaurant industry signaled the end for the business. In 2024, Gatti's announced that it would be opening 92 locations in Walmart stores across four states.