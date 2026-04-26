The Small Kitchen Upgrade That Makes Everyday Items Look Better

Whatever aesthetic is right for you, we are all about following design trends that truly personalize your kitchen. For all the time you spend there, it should be a space that feels like you — and that makes you happy to look at. Think beyond the minimalism that prevailed in kitchens for years to embrace more eclectic, stylized touches and find opportunities to elevate even the most basic staples. One game-changing approach is to transfer anything you can — from hand soap and olive oil to spices and seasonings — into your own lovely containers.

This simple move essentially replaces disposable packages covered in branding (none of which matches each other or your space) with kitchen decorations that are actually useful. Find vessels that bring you joy and fit into your home aesthetic. You can go with coordinating sets or opt for a mix-and-match approach in the same color palette. It works wonders to simply swap that hand soap out into a ceramic dispenser or pour your oils and vinegar into elegant glass bottles. Transfer salt into a vintage pot or salt cellar and pepper into a sophisticated wooden mill.

Additionally, it will be more visually appealing to move your various spices into glass jars. If you have teabags or Keurig pods to corral, place them in decorative boxes or baskets. Similarly, you can make any packaged items look chic by popping them into antique bowls or jars.