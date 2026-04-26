This Funfetti Boxed Cake Mix Is Easily The Best On Store Shelves
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Ask any millennial which colorful cake was a 90's birthday party staple and they'll emphatically answer, "Funfetti!" Pioneered by Pillsbury right before the dawn of the 1990s, the vanilla cake speckled with an array of rainbow-colored confetti confections was a convenient boxed mix that has only grown in popularity over the decades. With so many brands offering their own take on this vibrant cake, Tasting Table set out to determine which one truly reigns supreme. Unsurprisingly, Funfetti's founder, Pillsbury, took the top spot.
Pillsbury Funfetti Premium Cake and Cupcake Mix was ranked the best Funfetti boxed cake mix, and with good reason. Simply put, there's nothing like the original. Per Tasting Table's assessment, this boxed mix has everything you want in a cake or cupcake. Balancing a beautiful look with a familiar great taste and comforting texture, this variety from Pillsbury simply can't be beat. Reviews from fans across the internet certainly bolster this positive sentiment.
On Reddit, one user shares, "Pillsbury Funfetti cake and frosting is the best cake ever made...The flavor profile is unmatched. Bakeries can never do better...No other cake mix does it like this." Another states, "I agree it tastes completely different than every other box cake and even from a bakery. Very unique and you can only get that satisfying feeling from this flavor."
What makes Pillsbury Funfetti a fan favorite
The original version of Pillsbury Funfetti boxed cake mix is an enduring delight to dessert lovers far and wide. With that said, not all styles are created equally. Per earlier research ranking strawberry-specific boxed cake mixes, Tasting Table determined Pillsbury Funfetti Strawberry Cake and Cupcake mix to be the worst of the bunch for its lackluster appearance that pales in comparison to its original counterpart.
The fact that Pillsbury's Funfetti is the worst strawberry cake mix simply serves to demonstrate that it's best to stick with the classics. Amazon reviews of the original Funfetti boxed cake mix say, "Best cake and such a great price. Can use it for anything and easy instructions." Another shares, "Everyone loved the cupcakes I made with this mix. I reduced the amount of liquid cause it was getting too watery and mixed 1/2 water and 1/2 half [and] half."
On the Target product page, customers mention, "Delicious taste! Quality is good. Price was on point. Will be purchasing again. Was easy to prepare." The nostalgic look and taste are ever-present, and this boxed cake mix opens up plenty of possibilities for culinary creativity and fun presentation. Use this mix to make a mouthwatering dessert for a 90s throwback shindig or any celebratory event. The vivid sprinkles and warm vanilla flavors will no doubt be a hit.