This Funfetti Boxed Cake Mix Is Easily The Best On Store Shelves

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Ask any millennial which colorful cake was a 90's birthday party staple and they'll emphatically answer, "Funfetti!" Pioneered by Pillsbury right before the dawn of the 1990s, the vanilla cake speckled with an array of rainbow-colored confetti confections was a convenient boxed mix that has only grown in popularity over the decades. With so many brands offering their own take on this vibrant cake, Tasting Table set out to determine which one truly reigns supreme. Unsurprisingly, Funfetti's founder, Pillsbury, took the top spot.

Pillsbury Funfetti Premium Cake and Cupcake Mix was ranked the best Funfetti boxed cake mix, and with good reason. Simply put, there's nothing like the original. Per Tasting Table's assessment, this boxed mix has everything you want in a cake or cupcake. Balancing a beautiful look with a familiar great taste and comforting texture, this variety from Pillsbury simply can't be beat. Reviews from fans across the internet certainly bolster this positive sentiment.

On Reddit, one user shares, "Pillsbury Funfetti cake and frosting is the best cake ever made...The flavor profile is unmatched. Bakeries can never do better...No other cake mix does it like this." Another states, "I agree it tastes completely different than every other box cake and even from a bakery. Very unique and you can only get that satisfying feeling from this flavor."