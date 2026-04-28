7 Boxed Scalloped Potatoes, Ranked Worst To Best

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Be honest — who doesn't love potatoes? It's one of the most versatile pantry staples, and I'm a firm believer that potatoes are good in any form. Mashed, french-fried, tater-totted, hash-browned ... I'll eat (and love) them all indiscriminately. And when they're saucy and cheesy? That's dangerous territory for me. So, it goes without saying that I have very little self-control around scalloped potatoes.

Still, my tastes for the dish aren't undiscerning, and I reserve the right to be picky about my potatoes. I've never had boxed scalloped potatoes (before this taste test) — I usually make my own, so my bar was set pretty high. None of these boxes were decent substitutes for the homemade version, and I didn't do anything to elevate the scalloped potatoes so I could keep my ranking as fair as possible. There's a definite hierarchy among the boxes I tried, and though I'll keep making my own, I found myself enjoying a few of the offerings. I ranked the following based on the texture of the potatoes, the thickness of the sauce, and their overall flavor profile. Here's how they fared.