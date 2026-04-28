7 Boxed Scalloped Potatoes, Ranked Worst To Best
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Be honest — who doesn't love potatoes? It's one of the most versatile pantry staples, and I'm a firm believer that potatoes are good in any form. Mashed, french-fried, tater-totted, hash-browned ... I'll eat (and love) them all indiscriminately. And when they're saucy and cheesy? That's dangerous territory for me. So, it goes without saying that I have very little self-control around scalloped potatoes.
Still, my tastes for the dish aren't undiscerning, and I reserve the right to be picky about my potatoes. I've never had boxed scalloped potatoes (before this taste test) — I usually make my own, so my bar was set pretty high. None of these boxes were decent substitutes for the homemade version, and I didn't do anything to elevate the scalloped potatoes so I could keep my ranking as fair as possible. There's a definite hierarchy among the boxes I tried, and though I'll keep making my own, I found myself enjoying a few of the offerings. I ranked the following based on the texture of the potatoes, the thickness of the sauce, and their overall flavor profile. Here's how they fared.
7. Idahoan Scalloped Sliced Potato Bake
I was honestly pretty shocked to put Idahoan — a brand known for its shelf-stable potato products — in last place. Unfortunately, after trying its box of scalloped potatoes, I had no choice. This box sat squarely below the rest due to its flavor, and it also suffered some textural hiccups that prevented it from ranking any higher.
The worst offense of these scalloped potatoes was that they were bland. I don't have much to say about their flavor because the potatoes didn't give me much to talk about. I suppose that's better than tasting bad, but still, I'd have appreciated some type of seasoning here. Additionally, the top layer of potatoes was a little chewy, and didn't give the greatest impression of the overall dish. Unless you're trying to feed a crowd of picky kids or you're planning on making loaded scalloped potatoes, I'd suggest you pass on these.
6. Amazon Grocery Scalloped Potatoes
I preferred Amazon's own brand of boxed scalloped potatoes to Idahoan's — a plot twist I never could have seen coming. Now, don't misunderstand me here — the potatoes still aren't anything mind-blowing, but they were definitely better than the previous one.
I should mention that I debated a little over whether to rank this or Idahoan's higher, but I decided I preferred some flavor to no flavor. I tasted the butter and cream in these scalloped potatoes; however, I could also definitely tell that they were boxed, and they had an almost stale quality that kept them from ranking any higher. Their creamy appeal let them slide in just ahead of Idahoan's box. If you do make these, I'd recommend doing something to add more flavor to your scalloped potatoes. Texturally, they were fine, and the top layer wasn't very chewy, which I appreciated.
5. Betty Crocker Scalloped Casserole Potatoes
While I pretty definitively determined that Betty Crocker's baking mixes beat out Duncan Hines, I can't say the brand shines with its non-baking offerings. Sure, I ranked its scalloped potatoes above those from the previous two brands, but I still can't call them fantastic (and they still didn't make the top half of this list).
Whereas my last-place pick had no flavor and the Amazon-branded ones had some flavor, the Betty Crocker Scalloped Casserole Potatoes were almost too salty to be palatable. It tasted as though the company over-salted the sauce to make up for not adding enough herbs and spices — which I consider an egregious offense. Moreover, the sauce was a little gooey, and while I'd rather have that than a thin sauce, it wasn't a great look for these potatoes. Would these be fine in a pinch? Maybe, if you took some time to season them. Otherwise, I'd skip them.
4. Idahoan Cheesy Scalloped Sliced Potato Bake
Now we're talking — I ate the whole above-pictured plate of Idahoan's Cheesy Scalloped Sliced Potato Bake, and while I still can't claim they were mind-blowing in any capacity, they definitely benefitted from the addition of cheese (as does pretty much everything, really).
As with the Idahoan potatoes I ranked lower on this list, the top layer of this cheesy potato bake got fairly chewy, which I really didn't enjoy. The flavor here was a huge step up from the previous box, mostly because of the cheese. I still thought these potatoes could have used some more salt and other seasoning. It's pretty obvious that the resulting potatoes came from a box, but they weren't anything awful, especially if you (like me) could eat cheese by the pound. You'll see some better cheesy scalloped potatoes down below, though, so I'd go with one of those brands if you have access to them.
3. Great Value Scalloped Potatoes
Every once in a while a store brand pops out of the woodwork to surprise me with a really good product. Such was the case with Walmart's Great Value brand of scalloped potatoes, which was able to snag an impressive third-place spot on this list. It's not often that I give a pretty high ranking to Great Value's version of any product, but I have to say — its scalloped potatoes did some heavy lifting, and they got the highest ranking of any non-cheesy scalloped potato I tried.
I actually really enjoyed the texture of these potatoes. Some of the lower-ranked options were fairly floppy, but these were thick and toothsome, which gave the dish a more made-from-scratch feel. Additionally, the sauce had ample flavor and was fairly thick, so it actually tasted like a decent cream sauce. While these couldn't beat out my top two cheesy scalloped potato choices, they're a good buy if you want yours sans cheese.
2. Kroger Scalloped Potatoes
I'm no longer surprised when Kroger's own brand rolls out a great product. Over the past few years of doing taste tests, it's the one store brand I've learned not to underestimate, so it was just par for the course that the brand's scalloped potatoes were good enough to snag the second-place spot here. Indeed, they were pretty great; it was pretty hard to decide whether these or my top-ranked choice would win.
Though they're not labeled as such on the box, Kroger's Scalloped Potatoes are of the cheesy variety, which just gave them a leg up among the competition. The potatoes were very well-balanced. They had just enough cheese to make them flavorful, but not so much that it was overwhelming, and they had the perfect amount of salt. The sauce was thick, and the potatoes were hearty. My number one choice simply had a slight edge in the flavor department.
1. Betty Crocker Cheesy Scalloped Casserole Potatoes
Though I was a little underwhelmed by Betty Crocker's regular scalloped potatoes, that wasn't at all the case with the brand's Cheesy Scalloped Potatoes. You can probably tell by looking at the near-orange hue of the picture above that the cheese factor was off the charts, and I mean that in a great way — only on very rare occasions is more cheese a bad thing.
Not only were the potatoes plenty cheesy, but they were also well-salted (not overly salted, like the plain Betty Crocker scalloped potatoes), and had ample flavor overall. Texturally, they were soft and thick, and they felt substantial without being chewy or tough. I still can't say these cheesy scalloped potatoes tasted homemade. You could definitely make a superior version in your own oven, but if you find yourself in need of 30-minute scalloped potatoes, these would fit the bill just fine.
Methodology
I took both flavor and texture into account when ranking these store-bought scalloped potatoes, and they were actually easier to rank than I thought they'd be. This wasn't good news for my bottom choices, which were pretty bland; however, it helped my top choices stand out from the rest. Texture was only a concern when trying to differentiate between potatoes with similar flavor profiles, and it was a major reason why Idahoan's scalloped potatoes ranked below Great Value's.