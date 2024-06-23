13 Ingredient Additions For Delicious Loaded Scalloped Potatoes

Scalloped potatoes — they're comforting, they're creamy, they're cheesy, and — if we're being real — they're a labor of love to make. Even with a mandoline slicer, it takes time to cut the potatoes into perfect little rounds and then layer these rounds into a casserole-like dish ... yet we do it time and time again for one crucial reason: Scalloped potatoes are absolutely delicious.

Regardless of the labor involved, scalloped potatoes don't often require extraordinary ingredients or too much creativity, but we're looking to switch that up. There's nothing wrong with sticking to a tried-and-true recipe and repeating it for holidays, dinner parties, or potlucks to come, but wouldn't it be nice to upgrade the ultimate scalloped potatoes into something even more magnificent?

The traditional dish already has plenty of savory, creamy, and cheesy flavors packed in, but with a few clever ingredient additions, there are numerous ways to add more flavor to scalloped potatoes, and with virtually no extra effort. Whether you're looking to layer new goodies in with the potatoes themselves, or you want to top off your serving of scalloped goodness with something exciting, these ingredient additions — ranging from herbs to caramelized onions to kimchi — will help transform your spuds into a dish that is totally loaded, or at the very least enhanced.