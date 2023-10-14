12 Ways To Add More Flavor To Scalloped Potatoes

Scalloped potatoes instantly invoke comfort. It's a wholesome dish that's hearty, cheesy, and possibly sleep-inducing if you over-indulge — and rest assured, it's hard not to go back for seconds. Although the dish's origin is unknown, it's composed of all the ingredients found in French au gratin potatoes except cheese and breadcrumbs. It's a casserole that features thinly sliced potatoes layered in rows and is baked with whole milk and a butter-infused blend of garlic, onion, vegetable stock, salt, and black pepper. In other words, it's a carb-filled comfort classic that's simple to make and guaranteed to keep you and your family happily fed.

Those humble, readily available, and affordable ingredients are what make scalloped potatoes such a popular dish for dinner. The prep time is also perfect for parents who are trying to balance their work and home life — all you need is 15 minutes, and you can let your oven handle the rest. As if it wasn't crave-worthy enough, people have discovered all sorts of ways to make scalloped potatoes more delicious. From savory mix-ins to lesser-known cooking techniques, use these tips to put a new-age twist on an old-fashioned taste.