For A More Elevated Take On Scalloped Potatoes, Try The Pavé Method

Quite often, the most exquisite dishes emerge from the fewest ingredients. Such is manifestly the case with potatoes pavé, a simple recipe that does for scalloped potatoes what the Kouign-Amann did for pastry dough: produce a dense, layered, buttery, and crisp result. Because a basic pavé only calls for potatoes, butter, and cream, you should make sure you have the highest quality ingredients on hand. And as decadent as this dish is, it shouldn't surprise you that its preparation also requires that cheap but hard-to-spare ingredient, time.

While most think what makes potatoes au gratin a gratin is the addition of cheese, the term actually refers to the browned crust that forms on the top of certain dishes. While some recipes call for a bit of parmesan, its inclusion isn't necessary, and a traditional pavé is more of a relative to scalloped potatoes. The potatoes are thinly sliced and compressed in a loaf pan using a weight to densely mold these delicate layers, to form a kind of terrine.

Is it done when it emerges from the oven? Not quite! It's after an initial bake that it's weighed down for several hours or overnight. Once it's packed tight, the pavé is sliced into little rectangular blocks, (hence the name, which means cobblestone), and fried in a blend of oil and butter. The result is denser and crisper than scalloped potatoes while still being every bit as velvety in the middle.