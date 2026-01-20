10 Easy Ways To Elevate Boxed Scalloped Potatoes

Striking the perfect balance between elegance and indulgence, scalloped potatoes are a satisfying side dish that pairs beautifully with a vast selection of meat and veggie sides. Prepped from scratch, this dish does require a fair amount of effort, with the peeled spuds sliced precisely into delicate rounds and carefully layered up with the creamy sauce. However, if you want to enjoy the creamy, carby goodness of this dinnertime favorite without the fuss, there's a simple solution. Reach for boxed scalloped potatoes instead. Not only will this save you on chopping and clean up, it'll cut down your baking time, too, so it's really a win-win option. These convenient premade mixes offer just as much versatility as the from-scratch version.

A typical package of scalloped potatoes will come with a powdered seasoning mix and pre-cut, dried potato slices. Most require the addition of boiling water, milk, and butter to the dry ingredients, before everything is baked in a casserole dish until the sauce has thickened and the potatoes are tender. But, you don't always have to follow the instructions on the box to a tee. There's also the option to elevate the mix from its basic form, into something even more indulgent and flavorful. By switching out the recommended additions, throwing in some extra seasonings, or introducing new textural elements, you can make basic boxed potatoes feel homemade, all while tailoring them to your taste preferences. So, next time you're grabbing a box from your pantry, why not try upgrading the creamy potato base with one of these easy hacks?