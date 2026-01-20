10 Easy Ways To Elevate Boxed Scalloped Potatoes
Striking the perfect balance between elegance and indulgence, scalloped potatoes are a satisfying side dish that pairs beautifully with a vast selection of meat and veggie sides. Prepped from scratch, this dish does require a fair amount of effort, with the peeled spuds sliced precisely into delicate rounds and carefully layered up with the creamy sauce. However, if you want to enjoy the creamy, carby goodness of this dinnertime favorite without the fuss, there's a simple solution. Reach for boxed scalloped potatoes instead. Not only will this save you on chopping and clean up, it'll cut down your baking time, too, so it's really a win-win option. These convenient premade mixes offer just as much versatility as the from-scratch version.
A typical package of scalloped potatoes will come with a powdered seasoning mix and pre-cut, dried potato slices. Most require the addition of boiling water, milk, and butter to the dry ingredients, before everything is baked in a casserole dish until the sauce has thickened and the potatoes are tender. But, you don't always have to follow the instructions on the box to a tee. There's also the option to elevate the mix from its basic form, into something even more indulgent and flavorful. By switching out the recommended additions, throwing in some extra seasonings, or introducing new textural elements, you can make basic boxed potatoes feel homemade, all while tailoring them to your taste preferences. So, next time you're grabbing a box from your pantry, why not try upgrading the creamy potato base with one of these easy hacks?
1. Use heavy cream instead of milk and water
While the usual milk-water-butter combo will leave the tender potato slices coated in a wonderfully creamy sauce, there's a way to make things even more luxurious. By swapping the milk portion of the liquid for heavy cream, you'll create a richer, thicker sauce that makes the potatoes extra decadent. Just mix the cream with the water and butter as you usually would with the milk, then follow with the seasoning mix and dried potatoes. You can leave this as is, or enhance the mix further with some extras such as herbs, spices, or a scattering of fresh grated cheese. Everything is then ready for baking.
If cream feels a little too heavy, you can always sub in half and half instead, for a more subtle hint of extra richness. Or, you could simply reach for whole milk to keep things lighter still. Canned evaporated milk is another fantastic option for enriching the sauce, creating a silky-smooth texture and more complex, caramelized flavor while serving as a lower-fat alternative to cream.
2. Add extra herbs and spices
One of the quickest and easiest ways to give boxed scalloped potatoes a mouth-watering boost is with the help of some trusty seasonings. Sprinkle in some dried herbs or spices, you can elevate the basic box mix in an instant, injecting heaps of freshness, aromatic flavor, or heat that'll make the final dish a standout on the table.
Some of the most fitting options here include Italian herbs, which are great for adding a well-rounded dose of earthy, savory deliciousness, and paprika, which offers a subtle hint of warmth and vibrance. A pinch of fragrant nutmeg also complements the mild, starchy potatoes and creamy sauce beautifully. Fresh herbs can work just as well, too. Consider chopping up some chives, parsley, rosemary, or dill, which can either be stirred directly into the potato mixture, or used as a garnish post-baking, for a final pop of color that'll boost the visual appeal as well as the taste. Or, if you enjoy a more intense hit of heat, throw in some red pepper flakes or cayenne pepper, and your scalloped potatoes will take on a bold, spicy edge that cuts through the creaminess.
3. Pile in the extra cheese
You can never have too much cheese, right? The powdered sauce mix in a box of scalloped potatoes does usually contain cheese in some form, but throwing in a little extra is always a good idea. This is a fantastic way to add richness, tang, and a moreish gooey texture to the casserole, and there are plenty of different options to consider.
For a classic, crowd-pleasing taste, grate some sharp cheddar cheese and scatter this over the top of the potato mixture before baking. You can also stir it into the liquid for more even distribution if preferred. Melty Monterey Jack, mild fontina, or tangy Parmesan would all fit in brilliantly, too. Or, to really amp up the elegance, try scattering in some shredded Gruyère, which is renowned for its luxurious sweet and nutty flavor.
If a creamier finish is the goal, try stirring some cubed cream cheese into the potato mixture prior to baking, along with the butter. This will melt down as everything heats up, making the sauce gloriously velvety. Boursin would also taste incredible here. No matter what variety of cheese you fancy incorporating, there's room for more complementary additions if you'd like. Cheese will work especially well alongside a sprinkle of aromatic garlic powder or fresh chopped chives, as well as the salty, smoky taste of crumbled bacon or chopped ham.
4. Create a crispy topping
There's definitely something incredibly comforting about the combination of tender potato slices and a thick, luscious sauce, but to make this classic duo more exciting, we love elevating the traditional version with a golden, crispy topping. This new textural element adds a satisfying crunch that contrasts amazingly well with the creamy potatoes beneath, making every bite even more irresistible.
To craft that layer of crispiness, you'll simply sprinkle your topping of choice over the potato mixture about halfway through baking. This way, you'll give the sauce a chance to thicken somewhat beforehand, and prevent any unwanted sogginess. A reliable option is breadcrumbs, which will take on a gorgeous golden brown color as the casserole continues to bake. You can go with seasoned breadcrumbs to build a more herb-forward topping, or try mixing them with some grated Parmesan to add some salty, nutty flavor. Panko breadcrumbs, which are lighter and crispier still, are also a top pick for guaranteeing crunch.
Other effective toppings for scalloped potatoes include crushed crackers, cornflakes, or croutons. These can be tossed with melted butter before they're added to the partially baked potatoes, which will boost richness, help them to brown nicely, and maximize that all-important crisp texture.
5. Add diced ham or bacon
To pack some extra protein into your boxed scalloped potatoes, add some diced ham or cooked bacon into the mix. Not only will this hearty add-in bulk things out and make the dish more filling, but it'll also bring plenty of salty, savory depth, helping you create a more complex and flavorful side dish.
Adding the meat is wonderfully simple. If you're using ham, just chop this up and toss this with the potatoes, seasoning mix, liquid, and butter before baking everything. Bacon will need to be cooked beforehand, which can be done in the oven, under the broiler, or in a frying pan. Then, just dice it up and mix it with the other ingredients. The crispy texture of bacon also means it works brilliantly as a garnish if you'd rather add it after the potatoes have been baked. To reduce prep time, you could absolutely reach for a bag of store-bought bacon crumbles if preferred. These meaty additions will taste great with an array of cheeses, herbs, spices, and aromatics if you really want to go all out with your upgrade.
6. Mix in sautéed onions
Onions are an incredibly effective tool for building savory depth, so it's no wonder they're a top pick for elevating scalloped potatoes. Just finely dice a fresh white or yellow onion, sauté it in a little oil or butter until softened, and mix it into your creamy potato base. As the casserole bakes, the onion will infuse the sauce with rich, aromatic flavor, subtly rounding out the dish without overpowering the potatoes themselves. To tie in with the convenient box mix approach, feel free to use pre-diced frozen onions here to keep the prep time to a minimum.
If you prefer a sweeter taste and jammier texture, you could take things a step further and caramelize the onions before incorporating them. Bear in mind that these sweet, golden strands are something of a labor of love, but they're totally worth the lengthy prep time required to perfect them. Green onions are another good choice for adding color and complexity, and you don't necessarily need to cook these before adding them to the potato mixture. They make for an ideal finishing touch, too, perhaps alongside some bacon crumbles and fresh herbs.
7. Incorporate some greens
Give scalloped potatoes a nutritious boost with the addition of some green veggies. This can make the final dish feel lighter and more wholesome, and it's a great way to give the casserole more texture, color, and freshness, all while loading the dish with essential vitamins and minerals. There's plenty of room for customization here, with a whole host of vegetables fitting right in and complementing the hearty potatoes and rich sauce no end.
First up, there's antioxidant-rich spinach, which brings its signature earthy-sweet flavor to the dish. The best approach is to wilt the leaves by giving them a brief sauté in a skillet with a splash of olive oil, and perhaps some chopped garlic if desired. Then, the spinach can be stirred into the potato mixture, where it'll combine seamlessly with the other rich, tender elements. Finely diced broccoli or green beans will also work well. Just be sure to cook these before mixing them in, whether that's by boiling, steaming, or sautéing the vegetables. Peas, on the other hand, can be stirred in straight from the can or freezer. These are perfect for adding little bursts of sweetness throughout, while keeping things convenient and comforting.
8. Switch to broiling towards the end of cooking
Your average scalloped potato box mix will include instructions for oven-baking, but this isn't the only cooking method you can use to prep the cheesy spuds. If you want to create a gorgeous golden crust atop the casserole, the broiler is your secret weapon.
Start by assembling the potato mixture in a baking dish as normal, and popping everything into the preheated oven. You'll bake the scalloped potatoes as per the recommended instructions for the majority of the cooking time, but switch to the broil setting during the last three to five minutes of cooking. Make sure the dish is sitting on the top rack for this, and keep a close eye on the potatoes, broiling them until the top is looking deliciously golden and crispy. This technique is also an amazing way to enhance the crunch of a breadcrumb or Parmesan topping.
Another method that can help you nail that moreish tender-crisp contrast is air-frying. This can be a major time-saver, too, cutting the totally cooking time down to around 25 minutes. Just prep the mix, then transfer it to an air fryer-safe pan. Thanks to the intense convection heating and compact cooking space, this trusty appliance delivers more intense browning than a traditional oven, and your scalloped potatoes will come out bubbling and golden in no time.
9. Stir sour cream in the sauce
Another way to amp up the richness of this dish is with a humble tub of sour cream. This thick, creamy staple will impart a welcomed dose of indulgence, making the sauce velvety smooth while bringing a subtle tang that balances the heaviness. Stirring in just a spoonful or two can transform the sauce into something with bags of homemade appeal, all with very little extra prep required.
When mixing together the usual milk, water, and butter, just dollop in some sour cream, too, whisking everything until combined before adding the potato slices. Alternatively, sour cream can serve as an effective milk alternative. Just thin it out by whisking it with water until it reaches a milk-like consistency, then combine the mixture with the other ingredients. It also makes an excellent topping, spooned over the piping hot baked potatoes before serving. To further enhance the creamy tang of the sour cream, try combining it with other extras like onion or garlic powder, fresh chopped chives, or a generous sprinkling of shredded cheddar cheese.
10. Give them the canned soup upgrade
Canned soup has long been a go-to for elevating homemade casseroles, and one place in particular this pantry staple truly shines is in a batch of scalloped potatoes. It might seem like quite a stretch from the recommended additions of water, milk, and butter, but adding canned soup is a real game-changer for boosting both the texture and taste of your final bake.
We're talking "cream of" soups here — think mushroom, chicken, bacon, or celery. These boast a luscious, creamy consistency and come packed with rich, savory flavor, offering the ability to make your scalloped potatoes infinitely more comforting. To use it, just whisk the soup with some water or milk to thin it out a little. You can then incorporate this mixture in place of the usual recommended liquid components, combining it with the butter and potato slices before baking. The resulting flavor will depend on which variety you go for. Cream of mushroom soup is fantastic for boosting the umami-richness of the dish, while keeping things vegetarian-friendly, and cream of bacon brings a bolder, saltier depth. Don't hesitate to throw in some complementary herbs and spices, too, such as warming paprika, peppery parsley, or fragrant thyme.