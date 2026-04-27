11 Best Cabernet Sauvignon Bottles Under $15

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Of every major type of red wine you should know about in the world, cabernet sauvignon is one of the most formidable. It is the base of some of the most distinguished, highly rated, and award-winning wines. However, the acclaim often comes with an exorbitant price tag. But a wine does not need to be a First Growth selection or come from Grand Cru vineyards to be approachable, delicious, and pair well with your evening meal. There are stellar cabernet sauvignon selections from vineyards across the globe that deliver quality, authenticity, great taste, and value, including the selections recommended here.

These wineries include a mix of historic properties with roots that date back to the 1880s, as well as those that are more recently established. While their backgrounds may differ, all of them are creating authentic cabernet sauvignon wines, many of which follow sustainable practices in the winery and vineyards. These affordably priced wines from domestic and international producers are available nationwide, either at local wine shops, grocery stores, or online.