These 10 Dollar Tree Items Are Essential For Spring
April may be nearly over, but spring is still going strong and Dollar Tree is chock-full of fanciful finds to keep the seasonal spirit blooming. Whether you're in need of more spring-appropriate dinnerware or fun drinks and munchies perfect for outdoor activities, the famed discount store has something for you.
If you've never considered this famed dollar store chain as a source for kitchen and home decor, you're missing out. There are countless cheap Dollar Tree items that will elevate your kitchen aesthetic, and for the spring season, the aisles have much to offer. From floral and fruity matching dish sets, to serving bowls for salads and other spring vegetable recipes, and even printed towels that add a little whimsy to your daily routines.
Plus, with the weather getting warmer, there's no time like the present to start sowing seeds in your yard, and Dollar Tree also offers many supplies to help you grow a vegetable garden on a budget. You would also do well to check out its selection of name-brand beverages and snacks before paying way more at the grocery store. With that, let's get into the top Dollar Tree finds to snatch before summer comes along.
Spring Fling Kitchen Towels and Wildflower Stoneware Plates Matching Set
For a gorgeous spring dining set on a budget, pick up the matching Spring Fling Printed Kitchen Towels and Wildflower Stoneware Side Plates from Dollar Tree. One reviewer called the dishes "the perfect spring dessert plates ... pretty, durable and cheaper than purchasing tons of paper plates." Set the plates out and use the towels as napkins or placemats and your guests will never guess that these elegant finds cost just a few dollars.
Get the Home Collection Spring Fling Printed Kitchen Towels and Royal Norfolk Wildflower Stoneware Side Plates from Dollar Tree for $1.50 each.
Garden Collection Metal Trellises
Garden trellises are a must-have for climbing vine plants like tomatoes, cucumbers, and beans. Trellises provide essential support, keep fruits off the ground to prevent disease and premature rotting, and save flat-laying space in your garden so you can fit in more plants. Made of sturdy iron with a large size of 24.5 by 18 inches, Dollar Tree's Garden Collection Metal Trellises will easily accommodate all your crops for a low price.
Get the Garden Collection Metal Trellises at Dollar Tree for $1.50 each.
Royal Norfolk Ceramic Bee Bowls
Dollar Tree's cheerful yet elegant Royal Norfolk Ceramic Bee Bowls make a spectacular serving vessel for all your favorite springtime dishes. At 5.5 inches across, they're the perfect size for an appetizer or light meal of soup, salad, or pasta, or use them to serve homemade ice cream and yogurt bowls. Some shoppers have also repurposed these bowls into cute plant pots and trinket dishes.
Get the Royal Norfolk Ceramic Bee Bowls at Dollar Tree for $1.50 each.
Albanese World's Best Mini Gummi Butterflies
Sweet, fruity, and spring-ready in charming pastel colors, the World's Best Mini Gummi Butterflies from famed candy company Albanese make for an adorably festive party favor, lunchbox stuffer, or anytime snack. Enjoy these soft and chewy treats in grape, strawberry, orange, blue raspberry, cherry, and green apple flavors. Dollar Tree sells 3.5-ounce bags for just over a dollar each.
Get the Albanese World's Best Mini Gummi Butterflies at Dollar Tree for $1.25 per bag.
Designer Glass Tumblers
Glasses with decorative 3D shapes from stores like Anthropologie and Costco have been all over social media for a while, but did you know Dollar Tree sells its own versions in spring-ready patterns? The chain's Designer Glass Tumblers come in playful cherry, flower, and heart variants, and at a super low price, they're the cheapest and cutest way to carry water, juice, smoothies, and even your daily coffee or matcha latte.
Get the Designer Glass Tumbler With Lid And Straw from Dollar Tree for $1.50 each.
Jarritos Sodas
The Mexican brand Jarritos is renowned for its top-tier sodas made with real sugar and all-natural flavors derived from fresh fruit. Dollar Tree sells mandarin, tamarind, and pineapple flavors in big 24.5-ounce bottles. The tangy tamarind won first place in our ranking of Jarritos flavors, but the mandarin – made with real mandarin oranges grown locally in Mexico — is also a fan favorite. These refreshing sippers would complete your perfect spring picnic spread.
Get Jarritos sodas in mandarin, tamarind, and pineapple flavors from Dollar Tree for $1.25 per bottle.
Royal Norfolk Lemon-Printed Plates and Lemon Printed Glass Coolers
With a delicate watercolor-esque illustration that's perfect for springtime, the Royal Norfolk Lemon-Printed Plate is an elegant Dollar Tree find that instantly brightens your tablescape. What's more, the store sells matching Lemon Printed Glass Coolers for the same price. From lemon bars and lemon spaghetti to homemade lemonade, these dishes couldn't be more perfect for prettying up your favorite citrus recipes and other go-to dishes.
Get the Royal Norfolk Lemon-Printed Plate and Lemon Printed Glass Coolers from Dollar Tree for $1.50 each.
Wyler's Italian Ice Freezer Bars
If the weather is already heating up near you, you'll want to grab a 10-count box of Wyler's Italian Ice Freezer Bars at Dollar Tree. With kiwi watermelon, orange crème, lemon, and raspberry varieties, these nostalgic treats get rave reviews online for their deliciously unique flavors and smooth, rich texture that's just like authentic Italian ice. Keep these in the freezer, and your family will never be without a cool, refreshing snack.
Get Wyler's Italian Ice Original Assorted Freezer Bars from Dollar Tree for $1.25 per box.
Luminessence Metallic LED Votive Candles
Do you love to host relaxing dinners outside in the backyard? Dollar Tree's Luminessence Metallic LED Votive Candles are a unique lighting option that will complete your outdoor table setting. Available in silver or gold, these switch-activated lights cast a soft glow that will look particularly stunning as the sun sets, and at an ultra-affordable price, you can easily buy as many as you need to round out your tablescape.
Get Luminessence Metallic LED Votive Candles from Dollar Tree for $1.25 each.
Imperial Nuts Fruit and Nut Protein Blend
Spring weather means going outside more often for walks and other outdoor activities, and Dollar Tree's Imperial Nuts Fruit and Nut Protein Blend is a tasty and nutritious take-along snack. This mix of peanuts, almonds, raisins, pepitas, cashews, and dried cherries delivers 10 grams of protein and only two grams of added sugar in every serving. Pick up several pouches to fuel your hikes, bike rides, and more.
Get the Imperial Nuts Fruit and Nut Protein Blend from Dollar Tree for $1.25 per bag.