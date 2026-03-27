The Elegant Dollar Tree Find That'll Instantly Brighten Your Tablescape

Summer is one of the best times of year for entertaining. And with the bright colors, nature-driven patterns, and nods to glamorous vacation destinations that distinguish summertime decor, this season is one you want to capture with your tablescape — these touches make your table vibrant, chic, and cheerful. But you don't want to spend a fortune updating your serveware. After all, you likely won't use it in the winter, and you also want to keep elevating your aesthetic while sticking to a budget. We've found a statement piece that can upgrade your tablescape with fresh summer flair at an unbelievably low price.

This lemon-printed stoneware plate is one of the best cheap finds at Dollar Tree that will elevate your kitchen decor. It's 10½ inches in diameter, so dinner-sized, and its stoneware is durable. Done in white with two vividly hued lemon motifs at either side, the plate is elegant yet playful, capturing an Amalfi Coast aesthetic. It looks much more expensive than its low price of $1.50. Keep in mind that if you're shopping online, you need to buy in bulk — the lowest order quantity for this plate is 12 for $18. This is because these products come in bulk shipments, and by not adding the step of divvying them up, Dollar Tree can keep its prices so low. Don't worry, though: $18 for 12 plates is a steal, and you'll be glad you have so many.