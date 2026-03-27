The Elegant Dollar Tree Find That'll Instantly Brighten Your Tablescape
Summer is one of the best times of year for entertaining. And with the bright colors, nature-driven patterns, and nods to glamorous vacation destinations that distinguish summertime decor, this season is one you want to capture with your tablescape — these touches make your table vibrant, chic, and cheerful. But you don't want to spend a fortune updating your serveware. After all, you likely won't use it in the winter, and you also want to keep elevating your aesthetic while sticking to a budget. We've found a statement piece that can upgrade your tablescape with fresh summer flair at an unbelievably low price.
This lemon-printed stoneware plate is one of the best cheap finds at Dollar Tree that will elevate your kitchen decor. It's 10½ inches in diameter, so dinner-sized, and its stoneware is durable. Done in white with two vividly hued lemon motifs at either side, the plate is elegant yet playful, capturing an Amalfi Coast aesthetic. It looks much more expensive than its low price of $1.50. Keep in mind that if you're shopping online, you need to buy in bulk — the lowest order quantity for this plate is 12 for $18. This is because these products come in bulk shipments, and by not adding the step of divvying them up, Dollar Tree can keep its prices so low. Don't worry, though: $18 for 12 plates is a steal, and you'll be glad you have so many.
How to use Dollar Tree's lemon-printed plates
With a minimum order requirement of a dozen, it's important to note that these plates don't have to be for decor only. With such low prices, you may wonder if Dollar Tree plates are safe to eat off of. The answer tends to be yes — if it's indeed an exclusively decorative item, the store won't label it as food-safe on its website or specify that it can be used for dinner. This tends to apply to things like chargers, which you shouldn't eat off of because their paints or coatings can be toxic if scratched and ingested.
Dollar Tree writes that its lemon-printed stoneware plates are great for mealtime. Not only is stoneware sturdy, but it's non-porous, so safe for food, and it also retains heat well. Stoneware is often microwave- and dishwasher-safe, but make sure to check the back of plates or information included in packaging.
These plates would transform any table into a gorgeous Mediterranean dinner party scene. You can even further build out the motif with other Mediterranean-chic kitchenware items from Dollar Tree. There are lemon-printed stoneware mugs and bowls, as well as lemon-printed glass tumblers. Set your table with these matching pieces, and perfect the look with a bowl of lemons for your centerpiece, blue bud vases of white flowers, and candles of different sizes.