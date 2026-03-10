Bring Mediterranean Vibes To Your Kitchen With Dollar General's Playful Lemon-Themed Products

By the last weeks of winter, you're not alone if you're yearning for the brightness of summer and the sunshine of destination getaways. What if there was a way to not just lean into that spirit this summer, but to keep it going all year long by injecting your kitchen with Mediterranean chic? We're happy to tell you that not only is this possible, it's also incredibly affordable. If a trip to the Amalfi Coast isn't in the cards this year, just head to Dollar General.

If you're over minimalist or monochrome kitchens, embracing bold color is the secret for a successful makeover. Dollar General's new line of kitchenware, called the "Capri Summer" collection," makes revamping accessible all while channeling all of that Southern Italian elegance and whimsy. Many of us have already been drinking limoncello to imbibe like true Italians, and these new items capture that spritzy, citrusy lifestyle. There are butter dishes, bread baskets, glass bowls, ceramic spoon rests, tea towels, oven mitts, and more that feature a very Mediterranean blue and white color scheme with pops of yellow lemon patterns. The best part of this collection is that all of these gorgeous kitchen decor items are actually functional – they won't just take up space. Instead, they'll brighten all your kitchen tasks from cooking to baking.