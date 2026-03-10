Bring Mediterranean Vibes To Your Kitchen With Dollar General's Playful Lemon-Themed Products
By the last weeks of winter, you're not alone if you're yearning for the brightness of summer and the sunshine of destination getaways. What if there was a way to not just lean into that spirit this summer, but to keep it going all year long by injecting your kitchen with Mediterranean chic? We're happy to tell you that not only is this possible, it's also incredibly affordable. If a trip to the Amalfi Coast isn't in the cards this year, just head to Dollar General.
If you're over minimalist or monochrome kitchens, embracing bold color is the secret for a successful makeover. Dollar General's new line of kitchenware, called the "Capri Summer" collection," makes revamping accessible all while channeling all of that Southern Italian elegance and whimsy. Many of us have already been drinking limoncello to imbibe like true Italians, and these new items capture that spritzy, citrusy lifestyle. There are butter dishes, bread baskets, glass bowls, ceramic spoon rests, tea towels, oven mitts, and more that feature a very Mediterranean blue and white color scheme with pops of yellow lemon patterns. The best part of this collection is that all of these gorgeous kitchen decor items are actually functional – they won't just take up space. Instead, they'll brighten all your kitchen tasks from cooking to baking.
The best items from Dollar General's Capri Summer collection
You'll want to stock up on as many Capri Summer collection items as possible so you can dot them throughout your kitchen and create a cohesive theme. This is such an easy, stylish way to add color to your kitchen without investing in new surfaces or having to paint anything. And it's not hard to do said stocking up given the low prices of these useful finds.
The cheery citrus pattern is most beautifully captured by items like a ceramic spoon holder, just $3; printed butter dish with spreader for $6 total; charming striped and lemon-patterned ceramic mugs for $3; lemon-printed melamine dinner plates for $2 each; and matching lemon melamine bowls, also $2 per piece. Plus, we can't think of a cuter way to make washing dishes a little more fun than the collection's $3 lemon-shaped sponge holder.
If you're looking to up your kitchen organization game, you can do that in Mediterranean style, too. Dollar General's Capri Summer collection has the prettiest storage solutions, from a set of three multi-sized, lemon-print food storage containers to an array of glass jars that will upgrade your open shelves. There's also a selection of staples in brilliant blue, like pitchers and glass bowls, which anchor printed items. For decorative finishing touches, add faux fruit lemon bowl fillers to a blue glass vase or make any of the collection's thematic wooden accents part of your table's centerpiece.