Why You Shouldn't Eat Food Directly Off A Charger Plate

There's an art when it comes to how to set a beautiful table for a special occasion. Along with fine china, cloth napkins, and an eye-catching centerpiece, it's also wise to use charger plates. Larger and more visually appealing than traditional dishware, chargers are meant to sit beneath plates and serve a purely decorative purpose — the question is, why?

Available in a range of colors and materials (ceramic, glass, wood, metal, plastic, rattan, and the like) that can match any theme, chargers provide a pop of color and draw attention to whatever's being served, amping up the aesthetics of a table laden with your best white plates. Yet while they might look a lot like regular plates, eating off of them is a major faux pas.

The reason why is that most chargers aren't food-safe. Utensils can scratch and chip the paints or other coatings used to decorate them, leading to accidental ingestion of potential toxins, which can pose a serious health risk. That said, food-grade chargers do exist. But given that they're few and far between, it's usually best not to eat off of chargers at all.