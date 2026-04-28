This Risotto At Costco Gives Dinner Fancy Italian Flavors For Under $10

Costco has some pretty iconic prepared foods in its food court. But hot dogs and chicken bakes aren't going to cut it for a satisfying and sophisticated dinner at home. Consequently, we went looking for Costco items under $15 to pick up for lunch and found a mushroom risotto for under $10 that'll make for a fancy Italian dinner without the fuss.

Stonemill Kitchens Mushroom Risotto is a microwaveable dish that comes in packages of two 15-ounce servings and costs an average of $7.50 depending on the Costco location in question. Costco customers on Reddit found the two-pack risotto for as little as $5.99. It contains a blend of shiitake, portobello, and dried porcinis, along with truffle oil and balsamic vinegar for added depth of flavor. The umami-richness of the different types of mushrooms, dairy richness of the cream, parmesan and Romano cheeses, and nutty taste of arborio rice are as complex as a microwaveable dish gets. And it only takes three minutes to heat up into a sumptuous and creamy dish that you can enjoy as the main course or as a side dish. Costco customers on Reddit deemed the risotto "rich and creamy", to say nothing of its delicious blend of rich savory flavors. One Redditor said, "I'm pretty picky but for some reason I was happy." Even if it isn't as good as a homemade mushroom risotto, one Redditor summed it up as "easy, cheap, and didn't taste bad."