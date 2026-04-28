This Risotto At Costco Gives Dinner Fancy Italian Flavors For Under $10
Costco has some pretty iconic prepared foods in its food court. But hot dogs and chicken bakes aren't going to cut it for a satisfying and sophisticated dinner at home. Consequently, we went looking for Costco items under $15 to pick up for lunch and found a mushroom risotto for under $10 that'll make for a fancy Italian dinner without the fuss.
Stonemill Kitchens Mushroom Risotto is a microwaveable dish that comes in packages of two 15-ounce servings and costs an average of $7.50 depending on the Costco location in question. Costco customers on Reddit found the two-pack risotto for as little as $5.99. It contains a blend of shiitake, portobello, and dried porcinis, along with truffle oil and balsamic vinegar for added depth of flavor. The umami-richness of the different types of mushrooms, dairy richness of the cream, parmesan and Romano cheeses, and nutty taste of arborio rice are as complex as a microwaveable dish gets. And it only takes three minutes to heat up into a sumptuous and creamy dish that you can enjoy as the main course or as a side dish. Costco customers on Reddit deemed the risotto "rich and creamy", to say nothing of its delicious blend of rich savory flavors. One Redditor said, "I'm pretty picky but for some reason I was happy." Even if it isn't as good as a homemade mushroom risotto, one Redditor summed it up as "easy, cheap, and didn't taste bad."
What to pair with risotto using Costco finds
While one package of Stonemill Kitchens Mushroom risotto makes for a quick, easy, and light lunch, you can combine the two packages for a heartier dinner-sized portion. You can also add protein and veggies to the microwaved risotto to bolster its heartiness. We were huge fans of Costco's Kirkland Argentine frozen shrimp, which you could sauté or air fry in nearly the time it takes to microwave the risotto. Throw some frozen green peas in with the sautéed shrimp for the ultimate risotto topper and a well-rounded meal.
You can bring even more sophistication to the risotto by finishing it with chopped fresh herbs like parsley and basil, spices like red pepper flakes, and sprinkling of fresh parmesan cheese. If you feel the risotto is too runny, you can stir in a dollop of ricotta cheese or an extra few tablespoons of parmesan. Pair the risotto with a side salad using one of the many salad kits that you can pick up at Costco. Some of our favorite fresh bread from Costco include a rustic Italian loaf and a rosemary parmesan cheese loaf, both of which would be perfect for sopping up any cheesy creamy remnants left over from the risotto.
Many Costco customers on Reddit use the risotto as a side dish to serve alongside Costco's seasoned rotisserie chicken. But its umami-rich profile would also make the perfect steakhouse side to pair with your next home cooked steak dinner.