Skip This Texas Roadhouse Steak Topping That Smothers All The Best Flavors
Texas Roadhouse is known for hand-cut steaks and buttery rolls, and the quality of its meat has contributed to the brand's longevity. Orders can be customized with a variety of modifications, and some add-ons are well worth the money. Others, however, are better left as options on the menu only. The option to "Smother Your Steak with Sautéed Mushrooms & Onions" is a specific choice that will add only two or three dollars to your bill but risks taking away from the natural flavors your steak is primed to offer.
A well-prepared steak doesn't require whistles and bells to shine. A simple recipe made with salt, pepper, and a few herbs is all that is needed to let the natural umami notes step forward. When one of Texas Roadhouse's cooked-to-order cuts is topped with piles of sauteed mushrooms and onions, the addition packs even more richness into a dish that already leans into the savory lane. Since mushrooms and onions both fall into this flavor category, the compilation maxes out richness without offering much balance.
When toppings work against the steak
Alternative or leaner cuts of meat may be a better complement to this particular smothering option — plenty of customers have raved about Texas Roadhouse's Road Kill, an order of chopped steak formed into a hamburger that arrives to tables covered in cheese, onions, and mushrooms. But the mushrooms and onion topping requested on top of a fattier steak can tip your plate into a too-heavy one that becomes a challenge to finish. "The only reason I smother my steak is to keep the leftovers to myself," wrote a customer on Facebook.
Unless you're looking to test your appetite and commitment to polishing off a plate, asking for the Smother Your Steak option with mushrooms and onions can bury the flavors of the meat instead of brighten them. If you're craving sauteed mushrooms, consider ordering Texas Roadhouse's side portions of mushrooms or onions, instead. Then you can add as much or as little to your plate, measuring out bites of meat with sliced shrooms and onions and adjusting proportions accordingly to suit your palate.