10 Mistakes To Avoid Making When Ordering Pizza

When you don't feel like making food at home but still want a meal that feels comforting and even a little bit decadent, takeout pizza is a classic option. It's hot, often crispy, and always cheesy, and you can pick it up on your way home or get it delivered whenever that pizza craving hits. Even if you order pizza on the regular, though, there's a good chance that you still make some mistakes during the process. To have a better pizza takeout or delivery experience, you should try to avoid those mistakes in the future. But what are the most common ones, and how can you avoid them?

We've consulted with pizza-ordering experts, including Jack Miller, chief writer at Travelingitalian.com; Sean Ferraro, chef-owner of Madison Avenue Pizza in Dunedin, Florida; and Chris Disney, managing partner at Picazzo's Healthy Italian Kitchen, to learn more about these common mistakes. Once you recognize the ones you're making yourself, you can change your ways and move forward as a bona fide pizza-ordering expert.