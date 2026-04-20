The Pizza Topping You Should Never Order (Just Add It At Home Instead)
It's fair to say that some pizza toppings will always get the short end of the stick. It's always "pepperoni" this and "meat lover's" that. But if you only stick to the types of toppings that you're comfortable with, whether that's on your takeout pizza or one that you make yourself, you are stifling all of the possible flavor combinations that you could be exploring.
One of the more unique (read: contentious) pizza toppings is onion. If you're getting a takeout pie, your only option for onions may be sharp, raw red onions, which can make your slice taste bitter and cause your breath to stink for the foreseeable future. While some people may like ordering them on their pie, especially if they're paired with something heavy, like pepperoni or sausage, that can balance their pungent flavor and aroma, you may be at the mercy of the pizza restaurant's massive markup on this topping, or get a few more onion pieces than your palate bargained for. The better idea is to add your own onions to your pizza once you bring it home. That way, you can control the amount of onions on it, and you can play around with different types of onions based on what other toppings are on your pie.
The best onion and pizza topping pairings
The good news is that even if you don't like raw onions, you can still find ways to add a subtle and more complementary alliumy flavor to your pizza. One option is to use caramelized onions. These onions, when prepared slowly and correctly, take on a sweet, nutty, and gentle flavor that complements meat and veggie toppings alike. We love pairing caramelized onions with sausage and sage on a pizza, though you could also hone woodsy flavors by pairing them with cooked mushrooms instead.
Another alternative to raw onions that's super conducive to pizza-making is to use pickled red onions. Not only do these onions take on a bright, popping pink hue when they're left to sit in vinegar and sugar (or try this sugar-free variation instead), but they also add acidity to your pie, which is much needed when you're pairing it with heavy or greasy toppings. We love the taste of a feta and veggie pizza with pickled red onions on top; just make sure to dab off any remaining moisture on the onions with a towel before you put them on your pie to avoid making the crust or cheese soggy.