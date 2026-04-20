The Pizza Topping You Should Never Order (Just Add It At Home Instead)

It's fair to say that some pizza toppings will always get the short end of the stick. It's always "pepperoni" this and "meat lover's" that. But if you only stick to the types of toppings that you're comfortable with, whether that's on your takeout pizza or one that you make yourself, you are stifling all of the possible flavor combinations that you could be exploring.

One of the more unique (read: contentious) pizza toppings is onion. If you're getting a takeout pie, your only option for onions may be sharp, raw red onions, which can make your slice taste bitter and cause your breath to stink for the foreseeable future. While some people may like ordering them on their pie, especially if they're paired with something heavy, like pepperoni or sausage, that can balance their pungent flavor and aroma, you may be at the mercy of the pizza restaurant's massive markup on this topping, or get a few more onion pieces than your palate bargained for. The better idea is to add your own onions to your pizza once you bring it home. That way, you can control the amount of onions on it, and you can play around with different types of onions based on what other toppings are on your pie.