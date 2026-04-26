6 Chain Restaurants With The Best Salads, According To Reviews
There are times where nothing beats a salad. When you're in the mood for something fresh, with leafy greens, and plenty of flavor and crunch, a good salad just hits the spot. Of course, you can whip something up from scratch, but another option is to head to a chain restaurant to get your salad fix. Yep, seriously. Sometimes, a salad from a fast food or fast casual joint hits like nothing else. Plus, it gets extra points for convenience. Who wants to chop up a bunch of veggies in the middle of a busy work day anyway? We'll hold our hands up — not us.
Below, we've rounded up all of the chain restaurants in the U.S. with the best salads, according to reviews. We scoured social media and Reddit threads, and these are the options that got the most shout outs. We've done our part, now all you have to do is decide between them. Best of luck.
Chick-fil-A
Let's be honest, if you're heading to Chick-fil-A, chances are you're after a chicken sandwich. The original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich has been on the menu since the 1960s, and remains one of its most popular items today. It wasn't until 20 years after the debut of that iconic chicken sandwich that Chick-fil-A would branch out into salads, but many are glad it finally did. For some, they're one of the best parts about a trip to the fast food chain. In fact, according to reviews, Chick-fil-A has some of the best salads in the chain restaurant game.
At the time of writing, Chick-fil-A's salad menu includes options like the Cobb Salad (which is loaded up with nuggets), the Spicy Southwest Salad (with grilled chicken and creamy salsa), and the Market Salad (with grilled chicken, blue cheese, and strawberries). On Reddit, the Cobb Salad, especially, gets a lot of positive attention. People love the portion size, how filling it is, and that it's customizable, for example. "I love [Chick-fil-A's] Cobb salad so much that I put it on my Hinge profile," wrote one Redditor. That said, for some, it's hard to beat the creamy salsa dressing on the Spicy Southwest, especially when the chicken is upgraded to the spicy option.
Chick-fil-A's simple side salad is also a go-to for many customers. This became abundantly clear in 2023; the chain announced it was discontinuing the option, only to reverse the decision a few months later due to fan backlash.
Wendy's
In the 1960s, Wendy's hit the fast food scene with its square-shaped hamburgers and Frosty desserts, and people loved it. But in the 1970s, there was another reason to hit up the fast food chain: the salad bar. It was basically a salad buffet, packed with leafy greens and different vegetables, but it wasn't to last. In 2006, Wendy's started phasing them out, and today, Wendy's salad bars are nowhere to be seen. Fortunately for salad-lovers, though, at the time of writing, the chain has multiple fixed salad menu options, including the Cobb Salad, the Apple Pecan Salad, the Taco Salad, and the Parmesan Caesar Salad.
Now, while Chick-fil-A's salads have legions of fans, for some, these Wendy's salads are the best in the industry. Many customers love that the Wendy's salads are easy to customize to your tastes, which often helps take them from good to great. "I always get the cobb, and add blue cheese," wrote one Redditor. "It's easily the best fast food salad on the market."
We agree that Wendy's salads are worth ordering. In 2025, when one of our taste testers rated all four of the chain's salads, they ranked the Parmesan Caesar in last place, but admitted it wasn't particularly bad, just "underwhelming." The Taco Salad took first place — according to our reviewer, thanks to the crisp romaine lettuce, hot chili, creamy salsa dressing, and crunchy tortilla chip topping, it was "undeniably delicious."
Chipotle
When Steve Ells founded Chipotle in the 1990s, he was on a mission to sell as many burritos as possible. But over the years, the menu shifted, and while burritos are still a core part of Chipotle's identity, it now offers a wide variety of options — including, you guessed it, salads.
Like with Wendy's and Chick-fil-A, one of the best things about Chipotle's salads for many customers is how customizable they are. In fact, the chain's salads are customizable by design. The idea is that you build your own; starting with your protein of choice and then moving on to beans, rice, and dressings. Each bowl is also packed with a blend of romaine, baby kale, and baby spinach.
For some, it's the portion sizes that make Chipotle salads so good, but for others, it's the dressing. The chain's signature Chipotle-Honey Vinaigrette is a combination of smoky, sweet, and spicy, and those who love it often ask for it by the boat load. In fact, some Chipotle workers say they frequently run out of the dressing, because some customers ask for so much. "I once had a customer ask for it by the gallon," wrote one Redditor.
Panera Bread
The first thing most people think of when it comes to Panera Bread is, well, bread, of course. It's right there in the title. Bread was the very reason the chain was founded back in the 1980s — it started off as a simple small bakery in Missouri, specializing in loaves of sourdough. Of course, Panera Bread is now a juggernaut, with hundreds of locations across the U.S. People still love the bread, but they also can't get enough of menu items like soup, breakfast sandwiches, and, of course, the salads. That last part isn't surprising, considering the chain has a, quite frankly, huge range on offer. At the time of writing, we counted 17.
For some, the chain's Green Goddess Cobb is impossible to beat, while others love the summery vibes of the Strawberry Poppyseed (which is loaded up with strawberries, of course, as well as mandarin oranges, fresh pineapple, and blueberries). Others are loyal to the Mediterranean Greens with Grains, while some mourn the Thai Chicken salad, which is no longer on the menu (although rumor has it that the Asian Sesame Chicken Salad is virtually the same thing). "That was the salad that taught me to love salad," wrote one Redditor. For our taste tester, who rated all of Panera Bread's salads and bowls in 2022, the top salad on the menu is the Fuji Apple Salad with Chicken, closely followed by the Green Goddess Cobb.
Olive Garden
There are many reasons to love Olive Garden. Founded in the 1990s, the fast-casual chain helped popularize many beloved Italian-American dishes, for example, including spaghetti and meatballs. But one of the best things about the chain is that it's not afraid to give away "free" food. Let's hear it for the Never-Ending Soup, Salad, and Breadsticks.
Of course, the Never-Ending special isn't actually free. You get it when you purchase an entrée (or as a lunch special), but it's still a good deal, especially for Olive Garden salad lovers. Reviewers particularly love the Italian dressing, as well as the fresh ingredients (which includes the croutons), the crunchy lettuce, and the chilled plates. The latter is particularly important, because it means that everything tastes extra fresh.
For some, all of these factors combine to make a salad that is impossible to stop eating. "[I] swear to god you put like drugs in [the salad] it's so addictive," wrote one Redditor. "[I] get my actual meal and i'm still eyeing the salad like if it were me and i had an infinite stomach i'd just sit there till closing eating salad." They added: [P]our it all over me and let me make a snow angel with it."
Zaxby's
Also in the 1990s, while Olive Garden was making Italian-American food mainstream, Zaxby's was getting its start in Georgia. Back then, the chain was best known for its chicken fingers. That's still the case today, of course — in 2025, our taste tester voted it the best menu item to order from the chain. But many people say you shouldn't sleep on Zaxby's salads, either.
At the time of writing Zaxby's offers several salad options on the menu. Actually, they're not salads, they're Zalads, and they come in varieties like Asian Zensation, Blue Zalad, Cobb Zalad, and the House Zalad. Reviewers enjoy the range of choices on offer, but they also like the portion sizes and the flavor, especially with the Asian Zensation option. "Zaxby's has the best salads in the game," wrote one Redditor. "And much better chicken than chick-fil-a to boot."
Chowhound taste testers agree that Zaxby's Zalads are worth the money. In March 2026, one of its reviewers declared the House Zalad as one of the best options on the menu, praising how "fresh and well balanced" it is.
Methodology
To state the obvious, if you're going to spend your hard earned cash on a salad, you want it to be good. It should be standard, but it's not always the case. When we ranked fast food salads in 2023, our taste tester was pretty disappointed with options from Jack in the Box, Dairy Queen, and McDonald's (which doesn't offer salads anymore, quelle surprise!).
So, in a bid to help you stop wasting your money on subpar salads, we scoured social media and Reddit threads to find the very best chain restaurant salads available. We noted down the restaurants and options that got the most attention by far, and the result of that investigation is this list.
Of course, we understand that salads are subjective. If you don't like vinaigrette, for example, chances are you won't like Chipotle's salads, and therefore you won't agree with this list. If that's you, we're sorry, but as Dita Von Teese once said, "You can be the ripest, juiciest peach in the world, and there's still going to be somebody who hates peaches." And the same goes for salads. C'est la vie.