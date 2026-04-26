6 Chain Restaurants With The Best Salads, According To Reviews

Let's be honest, if you're heading to Chick-fil-A, chances are you're after a chicken sandwich. The original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich has been on the menu since the 1960s, and remains one of its most popular items today. It wasn't until 20 years after the debut of that iconic chicken sandwich that Chick-fil-A would branch out into salads, but many are glad it finally did. For some, they're one of the best parts about a trip to the fast food chain. In fact, according to reviews, Chick-fil-A has some of the best salads in the chain restaurant game.

At the time of writing, Chick-fil-A's salad menu includes options like the Cobb Salad (which is loaded up with nuggets), the Spicy Southwest Salad (with grilled chicken and creamy salsa), and the Market Salad (with grilled chicken, blue cheese, and strawberries). On Reddit, the Cobb Salad, especially, gets a lot of positive attention. People love the portion size, how filling it is, and that it's customizable, for example. "I love [Chick-fil-A's] Cobb salad so much that I put it on my Hinge profile," wrote one Redditor. That said, for some, it's hard to beat the creamy salsa dressing on the Spicy Southwest, especially when the chicken is upgraded to the spicy option.

Chick-fil-A's simple side salad is also a go-to for many customers. This became abundantly clear in 2023; the chain announced it was discontinuing the option, only to reverse the decision a few months later due to fan backlash.