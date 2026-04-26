10 Unspoken Rules When Dining At A Hibachi Restaurant

Nobody loves hibachi more than kids. That heart beat rice and flaming onion volcano seem like magic, and experiencing something for the first time can feel like a dream. Kids are often some of the most enthusiastic participants, but they are less aware of their own presence and can sometimes cross boundaries without knowing it. That's why it's the parents' or guardians' job to keep kids safe, engaged, and respectful. Chefs love to wow young participants, so Sam Chan explains, "Kids are always welcome, but they need to stay seated and be supervised. The grill is closed, and things move fast, so safety is important." Most guardians know that this applies to most of life's activities, but when a sizzling grill is within arm's reach, it's even more essential to stay vigilant.

Not only do you not want those kiddos to burn their fingers, but you also want to set up a few boundaries to decrease distracting behavior. To the best of your ability, keep your kids from throwing objects like toys, as they could land in the food or distract the chef. This may mean that you have to keep your pack of "restaurant distraction toys" in your tote. If they are typically loud, work on inside voices, although a joyful cheer and enthusiastic question asking is encouraged. The goal is to allow your child to enjoy the experience, without retracting from others or distracting the chef. It's a fine line, but parents can use this rule of thumb: If you saw someone else's kid doing that, would you be irritated, distracted, or judgmental of that behavior? Teach them some basic dining etiquette, and when in doubt, go with old-school dining rules.