Solo Dining Etiquette Everyone Should Know

Going out to eat alone can feel intimidating if you've never done it before. It may make you wonder if people are looking at you and pondering why there's nobody else sitting at your table. While it's normal to feel self-conscious, once you go out to eat by yourself a few times, you'll likely realize that nobody really cares what you're doing — in the best possible way. You may even find that you savor your alone time ordering a delicious meal, reading a book you brought along, or simply people-watching.

But just because you're eating on your own doesn't mean that you can throw all dining etiquette out the window. In fact, there are some solo dining etiquette practices that may not even occur to you if your solo dining experience is limited. That's why we've spoken to etiquette experts, including Kevin Boehm, author of "The Bottomless Cup"; Maryanne Parker, founder and executive director of Manor of Manners; Jodi R.R. Smith, president and owner of Mannersmith Etiquette Consulting; and Rhonda Potts, Certified Etiquette Professional and founder of Pride & Grace Etiquette Consulting, to get a better sense of the landscape of solo dining etiquette. By understanding these etiquette guidelines, you can ensure that your meal will be an even more rewarding experience — all while making sure that the staff and guests around you aren't inconvenienced. These are the solo dining etiquette tips you need for your next night out on the town.