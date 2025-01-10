The Modern Hibachi Restaurant Was Shaped By An Ancient Prototype

Ramen, sushi, tempura ... Japanese culture has given the world an incredible variety of cuisines, including one many Americans know as hibachi. Popular for the showmanship of chefs who grill food with fiery flareups and morsel-tossing theatrics, this style of cooking is technically called teppanyaki, though it's often confused with hibachi. In fact, the hibachi is much older, with roots dating all the way back to the Heian era, which began in 794 AD.

In those days, the hibachi was an indoor fire bowl that people filled with burning charcoal to warm their rooms and heat water for tea. By the 1600s, people in the Samurai class were also using it to grill food, enjoying the way the high heat seared each ingredient to preserve its flavor. 300 years later, hibachis got another update when their clay pots were replaced with cast iron or metal bowls that were better at retaining heat and helped cook food more evenly.