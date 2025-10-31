The Old-School Dining Rules Your Grandparents Actually Lived By

Are your grandparents always trying to get you to sit up straight? Take your elbows off the table? Eat soup correctly? We have good news: They're not just doing it to irritate you (although perhaps maybe sometimes it might feel like it). They just grew up in a different era, when dining rules and table manners were taken a lot more seriously than they are today.

In fact, many young women were even sent to finishing school, also known as charm school, where they learned appropriate etiquette, including how to sit at the table and eat their food "correctly." But this wasn't a universal experience. As you'll see below, most people were simply taught old-school dining rules by their own parents and grandparents.

We will discuss some of the dining rules your grandparents were probably expected to live by. Things like being respectful of a host, having the correct posture, and so much more.