The Costco Kirkland Deli Meat That's Worth Adding To Your Shopping Cart

From Costco's sought-after rotisserie chickens to its prized imported meats, the warehouse's deli has a massive selection of items at reasonable prices. In Tasting Table's roundup of six deli meats you should buy at Costco and three to avoid, our taste tester recommended Costco's Kirkland Signature Extra Lean Uncured Ham as a buy. The extra lean uncured ham tastes a bit sweeter than Costco's Black Forest ham, and it has a firm texture that makes the individual slices easy to separate.

Costco's Kirkland Signature Extra Lean Uncured Ham comes in two separate 24-ounce packages, meaning that you'll be bringing home 48 ounces (a whopping three pounds) of sliced ham. Both packages of ham come in their own zip-top bags, so you can open one package at a time and reseal it after each use. Sold for less than $11, that's just over $3.50 per pound of ham, which makes Costco's Kirkland Signature Extra Lean Uncured Ham quite the steal.

A single slice of the extra lean ham contains 5 grams of protein, making the Costco deli meat a great way to easily get some extra protein into your diet. However, one slice of the ham does contain about 12% of the daily recommended value of sodium, so be sure to take that into account as well.