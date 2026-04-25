The Costco Kirkland Deli Meat That's Worth Adding To Your Shopping Cart
From Costco's sought-after rotisserie chickens to its prized imported meats, the warehouse's deli has a massive selection of items at reasonable prices. In Tasting Table's roundup of six deli meats you should buy at Costco and three to avoid, our taste tester recommended Costco's Kirkland Signature Extra Lean Uncured Ham as a buy. The extra lean uncured ham tastes a bit sweeter than Costco's Black Forest ham, and it has a firm texture that makes the individual slices easy to separate.
Costco's Kirkland Signature Extra Lean Uncured Ham comes in two separate 24-ounce packages, meaning that you'll be bringing home 48 ounces (a whopping three pounds) of sliced ham. Both packages of ham come in their own zip-top bags, so you can open one package at a time and reseal it after each use. Sold for less than $11, that's just over $3.50 per pound of ham, which makes Costco's Kirkland Signature Extra Lean Uncured Ham quite the steal.
A single slice of the extra lean ham contains 5 grams of protein, making the Costco deli meat a great way to easily get some extra protein into your diet. However, one slice of the ham does contain about 12% of the daily recommended value of sodium, so be sure to take that into account as well.
A versatile protein that's almost too cheap to pass up
Costco's Kirkland Signature Extra Lean Uncured Ham would be perfect for a deli-style Italian sandwich, as ham is one of four deli meats that belong on your Italian sub. Layer slices of the ham in a grilled cheese for added protein, or you get really fancy and use the ham in a croque monsieur — a warm, decadent French sandwich made with ham, Gruyère cheese, and béchamel sauce. For an easy breakfast, fry the ham in a pan and use it for a sandwich with scrambled or fried eggs and a toasted English muffin.
With three pounds of this Costco deli ham, you'll have more than enough to try some of the best recipes to use up a package of deli meat that aren't sandwiches. Cut a few slices of ham into squares or small chunks and whisk them into eggs with some shredded cheddar cheese for an upgraded breakfast scramble, or use the deli ham to make hearty soups with peas or beans. For a quick and ridiculously easy snack, spread a bit of mayo or mustard on a slice, place a pickle spear on top, and roll it up.