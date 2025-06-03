15 Recipes To Use Up A Package Of Deli Meat Without Having To Make Sandwiches

Sandwiches are just about the perfect food. They're quick and easy to prep, perfectly portable, and you can make them as light or as filling as you want. They can cover all your bases nutritionally, as the bread offers carbs, protein from the filling, and lots of fiber and micronutrients from the veggies.

That said, if your fridge is stocked with the best deli meat brands you can find, there's no reason to limit yourself to sandwiches. Whether you're looking for a change of pace, or just want to use up the open packages of meat, you can rest assured that you can put these versatile proteins to good use. Here are some easy ways to use deli meats for dishes other than sandwiches, including everything from snacks and appetizers to full, sit-down meals.