Rich and Creamy Chicken Cordon Bleu Soup Recipe

Soup has been a staple dish in the human diet going back to some of the earliest civilizations in human history — take ancient Mesopotamians, for example, who were using hippopotamus as the protein of choice in their batches of soup. While hippopotamus is not a commonly used ingredient today, our love of soup is still going strong, and plenty of variations have cropped up over the centuries. Soups are regularly consumed across the globe in a wide variety of styles and flavors; from a chunky warming chowder to a refreshing gazpacho, there is a soup out there for everyone.

This rich and creamy chicken cordon bleu soup, created by Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye, is inspired by the French cordon bleu dish. Succulent pieces of chicken are fried and then cooked with salty ham in a richly creamy and cheesy broth. Served with a generous garnish of croutons, parsley, and cheese, this soup makes a wonderfully comforting homage to the French bistro classic. While this modern take on the cordon bleu may not have been on the menu in ancient Mesopotamia, it will always be on ours — and, perhaps on your weekly dinner menu, too.