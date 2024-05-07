The World's Oldest Bowl Of Soup Calls For An Ingredient You Won't Find In Any Kitchen

The history of unique soups has been funky from the start. We aren't talking about Anthony Bourdain's favorite traditional French fish head soup. We're going back to the beginning of humans making soup. The first bowl of soup known to man (or, at least, known to modern archaeologists) comes from one of the earliest civilizations in human history. An archaeological dig in modern-day Iraq uncovered evidence of soup made in 6000 B.C.E., and the main protein wasn't beef or chicken. It was hippopotamus.

The ancient Mesopotamians of the fertile crescent were chowing down on hippo meat, a meal that was surely hard-earned. Despite their jolly rotund figure and sedentary lifestyle, hippos are essentially giant, angry cows with lots of teeth. Adult hippos weigh 3,000 to 9,920 pounds and measure 10.8- to 16.5-feet long and roughly five feet tall, making hippos the third-largest land mammal walking the contemporary planet in 2024. Their canine teeth can grow to 20 inches long, and coupled with the animal's naturally aggressive disposition, turning a hippopotamus into soup was no small feat.

There aren't extensive records of the ancient Mesopotamian people eating hippos, but many lower-class Mesopotamians held the role of fisherman and sailors. Their protein diet consisted primarily of fresh-caught fish from rivers and man-made irrigation canals, and farmed livestock — mostly goats, pigs, sheep, geese, ducks, gazelle, and waterfowl. They also considered butter to be sacred.