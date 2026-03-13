These 4 Deli Meats Belong On Your Italian Subs

There is an overwhelming number of Italian deli meats available at a neighborhood Italian deli these days. That's also true of specialty grocers or large supermarkets, making it difficult to know where to start or exactly what you need to craft the perfect sub. Your best bet for acquiring all these beautiful meats is to head straight to an Italian deli. There, you'll want to have them freshly slice all the meats as thinly as humanly possible (which any classic deli worth its salt likely already does), because thin, freshly sliced meat is part of the unbreakable meat rule for Italian cold cuts.

Alternatively, you could go to a specialty store like Eataly, which has a wide array of beautiful, thinly sliced deli meats prepackaged and ready for purchase. It's never a bad idea to get a little more than you need for snacking later. Everyone's dream Italian sub will differ in terms of toppings, but some ingredients are non-negotiables, like thinly sliced provolone cheese, shredded iceberg lettuce, and oil and vinegar.

The beauty of building an Italian sub is that you can customize it however you like (within reason, of course). Start with our Italian sub sandwich recipe and make it your own. Pickled peppers or chopped spicy giardiniera, sliced tomatoes and white onions, and any other condiments or garnishes you may add are up to personal preference. But the key building blocks of a great Italian sub are the perfect meats to layer and pile high on a soft loaf of bread. Here are four choices you ought to consider.