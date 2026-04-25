Dutch Bros Vs Starbucks: How Their Protein Coffees Stack Up

You can add protein to just about anything these days. It's in desserts, snacks, beer — you can even buy protein coffee from Starbucks and Dutch Bros. Starbucks launched its protein coffee menu in September 2025, when it introduced a range of protein lattes and cold foam drinks. Dutch Bros, meanwhile, has been dishing out protein since 2024, when the Salted Caramel Protein Latte and Salted Caramel Protein Mocha first hit its menu. But how do each compare?

The protein coffees at Dutch Bros are all made with a special casein-enhanced milk that contains at least 20 grams of protein per serving. You can swap the milk into pretty much any drink on the Dutch Bros menu, and some options provide more of a boost than others. For example, an iced medium-sized Hopscotch Protein Mocha, our taste tester's favorite of the Dutch Bros' protein line-up, contains 23 grams of protein, while an iced medium Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Protein Latte has 28 grams.

Starbucks also uses boosted milk in its protein drinks, but there are protein cold foams on offer too. You get a little more bang for your buck at Starbucks, with the dedicated protein drinks all containing 27 to 29 grams of protein per serving. Some have even more, like the Protein Matcha, which boasts 28 to 36 grams of protein. But what really matters is how the drinks taste.