11 Tips For Cooking Steak In The Air Fryer

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There are many ways to cook a steak, but some are more common than others. Many home cooks prefer to grill their steaks, while others like using a cast iron skillet on a stove top. But one underrated way to cook your steak is in an air fryer. We know, we know — the steak purists aren't going to like this one. But whether you're pinched for time or want to achieve a nice, crispy crust on your steak, this method is worth checking out. At the very least, it's a pretty low-effort way to make a decadent dinner for yourself.

But cooking a steak in an air fryer requires different strategies than other cooking methods, which is why we consulted air fryer and steak experts to give us their best tips. Clare Andrews, air fryer expert and author of "The Ultimate Air Fryer Cookbook: One Basket Meals;" Claudia Syanny, recipe developer at Butter Joy Kitchen; and Chef Thomas Odermatt, chef and founder of Butcher's Bone Broth, have all provided us with excellent tips that will make your next air fryer steak taste better than you ever imagined. Let's take a closer look at their suggestions.