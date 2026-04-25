11 Tips For Cooking Steak In The Air Fryer
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There are many ways to cook a steak, but some are more common than others. Many home cooks prefer to grill their steaks, while others like using a cast iron skillet on a stove top. But one underrated way to cook your steak is in an air fryer. We know, we know — the steak purists aren't going to like this one. But whether you're pinched for time or want to achieve a nice, crispy crust on your steak, this method is worth checking out. At the very least, it's a pretty low-effort way to make a decadent dinner for yourself.
But cooking a steak in an air fryer requires different strategies than other cooking methods, which is why we consulted air fryer and steak experts to give us their best tips. Clare Andrews, air fryer expert and author of "The Ultimate Air Fryer Cookbook: One Basket Meals;" Claudia Syanny, recipe developer at Butter Joy Kitchen; and Chef Thomas Odermatt, chef and founder of Butcher's Bone Broth, have all provided us with excellent tips that will make your next air fryer steak taste better than you ever imagined. Let's take a closer look at their suggestions.
Opt for a thicker steak
Before you do anything else, you need to pick the right steak for the job. After all, different cooking methods call for different cuts, so knowing what to grab at the store is an important part of the air fryer steak-cooking process. According to Clare Andrews of "The Ultimate Air Fryer Cookbook: One Basket Meals," you should select a well-marbled cut of meat — she recommends sirloin or ribeye. But it's not just a specific cut you're looking for. You should also seek out a specific thickness if you want your steak to taste as good as possible once it comes out of the air fryer.
Andrews says that you should aim for a steak that's at least two to three centimeters thick. Why? "Thicker steaks cook more evenly in the air fryer and are less likely to overcook before you get a decent exterior," Andrews says. The last thing you want is to cut into your steak and realize it's been totally cooked through when you were craving one that's medium rare, so factor in the steak's thickness before you make that purchase.
Don't use sugary marinades or butter at the start of the cooking process
A lot of the time, all you really need to make your steak shine is some salt and pepper, perhaps along with a little bit of garlic and a sprig of rosemary. However, there may be times when you want to infuse the beef with a bit more flavor, which is when you might turn to a marinade. Some types of marinades may be acceptable for cooking a steak in the air fryer, but according to Claudia Syanny of Butter Joy Kitchen, you should not use a sugary marinade at the beginning of the process of cooking your steak because it can burn.
The same can be said for butter, which has a lower smoke point than other types of cooking fat. If you want to add sugary ingredients or butter to your steak, do it at least partway through the cooking process, if not at the end, to ensure that you don't burn your steak and fill your air fryer with smoke.
Make sure you pat your steak dry before air frying it
Of course, the time your steak spends in the air fryer is important, as it can make or break how it turns out in the end. But the prep work is just as important, so it's crucial to understand how to get a steak ready to cook in an air fryer. Clare Andrews says that one of the most essential steps in prepping your steak is to pat it dry before you start cooking. "Moisture is the enemy of browning," says Andrews. And since we all want a nice, brown crust on the outside of our steak, we need to get rid of that moisture as much as possible. If the steak is relatively dry, then the Maillard reaction can begin sooner, and you're less likely to have a steak that tastes like it's been steamed.
Luckily, drying your steak off is pretty simple. "Always pat your steak dry with [a] paper towel before seasoning, as this helps the outside develop better colour and flavour," suggests Andrews. This extra step only takes a few seconds, but it makes a difference in the finished product.
Preheat your air fryer before cooking the steak
You'd never put a cake in a cold oven that hasn't been preheated first, right? Nor would you want to start cooking a steak on a grill that's still cold. If you were to try, you'd end up with a mess of a dessert and a steak that's either vastly under- or over-cooked. Well, the same is true for cooking a steak in an air fryer. You'll want to preheat the machine before your steak ever goes inside. Clare Andrews specifically instructs us not to skip this step.
"Preheat your air fryer to a high temperature," says Andrews. She recommends preheating it at around 400 degrees Fahrenheit, which is the maximum temperature for most air fryers. "This jump-starts the cooking process and helps mimic a sear, rather than slowly heating the meat," she says. This is exactly what you're aiming for when you're looking for a nicely browned and crispy crust along with a juicy, pink interior.
Keep your seasoning simple, but make sure you're using enough
If you're the kind of person who loves bold, intense flavors, then you may be inclined to use a ton of seasoning on your steak. You might like the idea of using an extra flavorful steak rub, or maybe you'll want to turn to a tenderizing steak marinade. Of course, these flavoring agents may work well in some contexts, but sometimes, it pays to keep your steak seasoning as simple as possible. This is exactly what Clare Andrews recommends. "Salt, pepper, and a light oil coating are usually enough," she says. "The oil helps with browning and prevents sticking, while keeping the steak juicy."
By using such simple ingredients, you're letting the flavor of the meat itself shine — not overpowering it with a bunch of incongruent spices. It's also worth noting that there are many spices and herbs that will burn in the air fryer, so opting for salt and pepper over a more complex blend can prevent off flavors from burnt seasonings.
Don't crowd the basket
Don't get us wrong — there are times when we love steamed food. When you're craving something light and refreshing that's not too heavy on the stomach, steaming is the way to go. But the last thing you want to do to a steak is steam it, since it won't develop that crispy crust most people are looking for. Of course, many wouldn't think to put a steak in their steamer in the first place, but if you crowd the basket of your air fryer, that's essentially what you're doing. If you're trying to cook too much in your air fryer at one time, the hot steam becomes trapped, letting your steak get all soft without developing the seared exterior you're looking for.
"Air fryers rely on circulating hot air, so give your steak space," says Clare Andrews. "If you're cooking more than one, do it in batches to avoid steaming instead of roasting." Obviously, this isn't the quickest way to cook several steaks at once, but spending that extra time is so worth it to avoid a soggy steamed steak.
Wrap your steak in corn husks or cabbage leaves for a surprisingly well-cooked steak
Let's be honest: Cooking a steak in an air fryer is a pretty unconventional move, so it only makes sense to abide by some unconventional tips to get the perfect texture and flavor you want in a steak. Chef Thomas Odermatt of Butcher's Bone Broth has an interesting suggestion that can seriously elevate the way you make steak in your air fryer.
"As a butcher and chef, I recommend wrapping the steak in corn husk or cabbage leaves, and cooking it at a high heat, such as 400 degrees, for 10 to 14 minutes, depending on the size," Odermatt says. This method is actually not too uncommon — lots of dishes can be cooked in corn husks, including tamales. What are the benefits of using corn husks or cabbage, you ask? "The inside gets evenly pink and tender!" says Odermatt. "The corn husk and cabbage adds a subtle sweetness to the steak, which is my personal favorite." This is an excellent way to take your steak air frying game to a whole new level.
Flip the steak halfway through the cook time
A lot of people assume that using an air fryer is about as hands-off a process as you can get. Admittedly, it requires a lot less presence than other types of cooking, where you have to actually stand over your food throughout the whole process, like grilling. But that doesn't mean you can totally set your steak and forget it in your air fryer if you want it to turn out good.
According to Clare Andrews, one of the best tips for cooking steak in the air fryer is making sure to flip it halfway through the cook time. "Turning the steak ensures both sides cook evenly and develop colour," says Andrews. This is true when it comes to most larger pieces of food in your air fryer. It allows more of the ingredient's surface to come into contact with hot air, which ensures more browning and crispiness — exactly what you want in a good steak.
Remember to use a meat thermometer
If you cook meat regularly, there's one kitchen tool you absolutely need to make sure you have: a meat thermometer. But for a lot of people, a meat thermometer is only something you use to check if your food is heated to a safe temperature or not. While it's certainly useful for checking meat like chicken and pork for doneness so you don't get food poisoning, it can also help you ensure that you're not overcooking your meat, which is especially important when it comes to steak. This is why Clare Andrews suggests using a meat thermometer when you're cooking a steak in your air fryer. She says that this is a key part of the cooking process.
"Air fryers cook quickly, so it's easy to overshoot," says Andrews. "Aim for 52 to 54 degrees Celsius for rare, 54 to 57 degrees Celsius for medium-rare, [and] 60 to 63 degrees Celsius for medium." In Fahrenheit, this equates to roughly 126 to 129 degrees, 129 to 135 degrees, and 140 to 145 degrees, respectively.
Consider reverse searing your steak
The air fryer probably isn't the best way to cook your steak if you have other options available to you. However, we understand that you sometimes need a quick and easy way to get a steak on the dinner table, and an air fryer can absolutely make that happen. But if you really want to make sure your steak is cooked to perfection and you're willing to take an extra step to get there, then you may want to employ an additional cooking technique to achieve the perfect steak crust.
"For the best of both worlds, you can air fry the steak to just below your target temperature, then finish it in a very hot pan for 30 to 60 seconds per side," says Clare Andrews. This is known as a reverse sear, and it's usually done in an oven instead of an air fryer. However, the same idea applies here. "This adds the crust that air fryers sometimes struggle to achieve," she says.
Let the steak rest before you serve it
We know, we know. After cooking such a delicious-looking steak, you want to dig in as quickly as possible. But if you're trying to make a top-notch steak, you need to practice some patience to get the best results. Clare Andrews suggests resting your steak after it comes out of the air fryer before slicing and serving it. "Resting for 5 to 10 minutes allows the juices to redistribute, giving you a more tender, flavourful result," she explains.
Not only does resting the steak enhance the juices that can make a good steak great, but it also allows the residual heat from the air fryer to continue cooking the steak for a few minutes after it comes out. This gives the meat a more consistent temperature, so you'll eat a steak that's hot throughout instead of one with some cooler patches.