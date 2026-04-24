Can 2 Cups Of Beans A Day Really Change Your Life? An Expert Weighs In

If you're active on social media, you've probably come across a buzzy food trend called "BeanTok," where folks rave about eating two cups of beans (or a little more than a standard can) per day to enhance their health. Some even treat beans like they're medicine. To learn more about this trend, Tasting Table spoke to an expert, registered dietitian Angel Luk, and asked her to give us her insight into what sorts of health benefits eating two cups of beans may provide.

Luk answers, "I think there's a lot of comfort that comes from prescriptive approaches like aiming for two cups of beans a day — besides, it's so specific. However, the body will benefit from any increase in bean intake simply because they contain compounds that aid in heart health and digestion."

In terms of why beans aid with digestion, Luk explains that beans, like canned black beans, are packed with fiber. She adds, "...all beans are rich in fiber, as well as protein and iron." As to how eating beans aids in promoting heart health, Luk states, "Beans are naturally low in saturated fat, so the best preparation method would be to use minimal liquid cooking oils to keep it a heart-healthy option." You can try stewing or braising them, or check out Tasting Table's guide on how to make canned beans taste like they were slow-cooked for hours, using minimal oils.