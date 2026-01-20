Want To Eat Beans Without The Bloat? Start Here

Beans have a bit of a reputation. Their infamous "musical" effects are due to their chemistry, and when you understand that, you can employ an easy technique to strategically avoid the unpleasant side effects of digging into your favorite seven layer dip. Because they're very high in fiber — which is having a bit of a moment after waiting in the wings while protein dominated the zeitgeist for years — beans are a foundational part of a healthy diet, so it's worth figuring out a way to prepare them in a way that makes them digestible.

Dried beans contain complex carbohydrates called oligosaccharides, along with high levels of lectins, which are a protein that plants use to protect themselves. The human digestive system can't fully break these natural compounds and anti-nutrients down by itself; instead of being absorbed in the small intestine, those compounds move into the large intestine, where gut bacteria ferment them. That fermentation is what produces gas and, for many people, the uncomfortable bloating that follows.

Many traditional food processing steps, like soaking, fermenting and slow cooking, are ways of getting a jump on the digestion process before eating, so that when you consume the food, and your digestive system takes the reins, it has less to break down before accessing the good stuff, making the nutrients more bioavailable. Such is the case with soaking beans, which is a practical way to remove some of those gas-producing compounds. When dried beans sit in water, a portion of the oligosaccharides dissolve out of the beans and into the soaking liquid. Draining and rinsing the beans physically washes them away, which reduces the amount that ends up in your meal and in your body. If you cook them in the soaking liquid, you're keeping the undesirable compounds, so rinsing is crucial.