Why The Size Of Your Bowl Matters When Soaking Beans

When you suddenly find yourself wanting a steaming bowl of herby ham and bean soup, the fastest way to make it happen is by cracking open a can of beans from your pantry and getting to cooking. However, if you have some time and wish to get the most out of your beans, give dried beans a shot — the flavor can be far richer and more complex than anything that's canned.

There's a catch, though. If you want to get the most out of dried beans, you'll have to soak them overnight. This step, while not strictly necessary, will make the beans easier to cook and more digestible. But here's a tip for the soaking step: pick a bowl that's large enough for the task. When the beans absorb all that water, they'll likely increase in size. Pick a vessel that's too small, and the beans may easily overflow and make a mess when they expand.

To be on the safe side, pick a bowl that's at least three times the volume of the beans. Alternatively, just use a pot large enough so that there's no way they'd spill out when they swell up. Pour in enough water for the beans to be submerged about two inches below the liquid's surface, and place the pot in the fridge — by morning, your properly soaked beans will be ready for cooking!