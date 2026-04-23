McDonald's Customers Have One Request For The Filet-O-Fish

McDonald's Filet-O-Fish sandwich is the first fried fish sandwich from a fast food burger chain, originating out of necessity for a meatless product to enjoy during Lent back in the '60s. McDonald's customers on Reddit harkened back to the good old days of McDonald's Lent deals, with one stating, "I used to pick [Filet-O-Fish sandwiches] up for a $1." This past Lent, the deal for the Filet-O-Fish amounted to $6 for two fish sandwiches. When one McDonald's customer mentioned that the Filet-O-Fish used to be a value meal, they were met with "angry posts from McDonald's employees...[insisting] that it was always priced similarly to a Big Mac sandwich." The Filet-O-Fish is a combo meal option found on the extra value menu priced costing over $10. However, it is not a value menu item wherein meals are priced at $5 or less.

A recent TikTok video demanded that McDonald's make the Filet-O-Fish a value meal with french fries, a drink, and a cookie or apple pie for the original $5 value meal price. While the Filet-O-Fish costs less than a Big Mac, it's still too expensive for customers' tastes, especially since their biggest Filet-O-Fish complaint is that the sandwich is shrinking. In fact, the TikTok video demanding the Filet-O-Fish as a value meal referred to them as "sliders" to argue that a $5 value meal is justified. While you can customize your Filet-O-Fish with more cheese or tartar sauce for under a dollar, that's still too much, according to customers.