McDonald's Customers Have One Request For The Filet-O-Fish
McDonald's Filet-O-Fish sandwich is the first fried fish sandwich from a fast food burger chain, originating out of necessity for a meatless product to enjoy during Lent back in the '60s. McDonald's customers on Reddit harkened back to the good old days of McDonald's Lent deals, with one stating, "I used to pick [Filet-O-Fish sandwiches] up for a $1." This past Lent, the deal for the Filet-O-Fish amounted to $6 for two fish sandwiches. When one McDonald's customer mentioned that the Filet-O-Fish used to be a value meal, they were met with "angry posts from McDonald's employees...[insisting] that it was always priced similarly to a Big Mac sandwich." The Filet-O-Fish is a combo meal option found on the extra value menu priced costing over $10. However, it is not a value menu item wherein meals are priced at $5 or less.
A recent TikTok video demanded that McDonald's make the Filet-O-Fish a value meal with french fries, a drink, and a cookie or apple pie for the original $5 value meal price. While the Filet-O-Fish costs less than a Big Mac, it's still too expensive for customers' tastes, especially since their biggest Filet-O-Fish complaint is that the sandwich is shrinking. In fact, the TikTok video demanding the Filet-O-Fish as a value meal referred to them as "sliders" to argue that a $5 value meal is justified. While you can customize your Filet-O-Fish with more cheese or tartar sauce for under a dollar, that's still too much, according to customers.
More complaints and demands from McDonald's customers
A spot on the value meal menu is one request customers have for the Filet-O-Fish to be worth its notably smaller size. But customers have made many more demands of McDonald's, which appears to have fallen out of favor for its high pricing. In fact, the new value menu itself leaves fans underwhelmed. The latest "extra value menu," according to customers on Reddit, offers reductions "based upon what were overly inflated prices originally." Consequently, a value meal on a Big Mac that's still around $10 dollars is hardly a bargain. While $20 used to feed a crowd with burgers and fries at McDonald's in the 90s, things have changed.
McDonald's is making an effort to right some undervalued wrongs by revamping its budget-friendly deals so that it lives up to its once-famous cheap reputation. For example, McDonald's is launching a $3 and under menu that includes 4-piece chicken McNuggets, a McDouble, and small fries. The chain will also offer a $4 breakfast value meal, where you can get a main dish like an egg McMuffin along with crispy hash browns and coffee. Considering hash browns and french fries from McDonald's are among the chain's most beloved menu items, these might be deals that draw back disgruntled fans. If you're still not convinced by McDonald's changes, you can always peruse our list of the most affordable fast food chains; Wendy's and KFC make the list, and both offer a fried fish sandwich.