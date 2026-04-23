The 88-Cent Tuna That's Causing Walmart Shoppers To Ditch Name Brands

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With the price of groceries seemingly on the same steep trajectory it has been for quite some time now, there aren't a whole lot of items left at the grocery store for under a dollar — and this is especially true for proteins. Stop into a branch of the largest retailer in the world, however, and you'll find a wall of store-brand tuna pouches that sell for just $0.88 each, or in packs up up to 24, where the per-unit cost drops all the way down to $0.75. These packets of Great Value Chunk Light Tuna in Water may be on the smaller side, with just 2.6 ounces of fish per pouch, but 19 grams of protein for three quarters is the kind of deal that's hard to pass up in times like these.

Notably, the quality of this Walmart-brand tuna isn't solely found in its low cost. According to customers, it's also quite tasty. "This is my go-to tuna," one happy shopper wrote in their product review. "And my kids actually like it better than the name brand. The tuna is tasty, flakes nicely and is easy to open." While that's a solid endorsement, other fans are less reserved in their reviews, stating things like, "I used to buy the name brand tuna all the time .... Then I tried these !! And I was blown out the water !!" Between the low price and testimonials like that, it seems like it'd be crazy not to buy this generic canned tuna over the brand name stuff — especially when you consider all of the different flavors, like Ginger Sesame, Lemon Pepper, and Spicy Thai Chili.