How To Turn Canned Tuna Into Simple, Delicious Meatballs

When you make meatballs, the meat component is most often ground beef, chicken, turkey, or even lamb if you feel fancy. But that canned fish in the back of your cabinet can be used for far more than just a spruced-up tuna salad — especially if you need a quick dinner in a pinch, or want to cut this week's grocery bill. That's why we're here to tell you that canned tuna is worth the swap to add a seafood touch to your next batch of meatballs.

Sure, canned tuna is usually more affordable than some go-to meatball ingredients like ground beef, but it's also packed with protein. Plus, it can be full of flavor with the right ingredients. To make it happen, use about two six-ounce cans of the tinned fish packed in oil or water — whatever you have in the pantry. The rest is rather easy, because you can follow your favorite meatball recipe, like our chicken florentine meatballs with baby spinach and parsley for flavor and a pop of color.