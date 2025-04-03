How To Turn Canned Tuna Into Simple, Delicious Meatballs
When you make meatballs, the meat component is most often ground beef, chicken, turkey, or even lamb if you feel fancy. But that canned fish in the back of your cabinet can be used for far more than just a spruced-up tuna salad — especially if you need a quick dinner in a pinch, or want to cut this week's grocery bill. That's why we're here to tell you that canned tuna is worth the swap to add a seafood touch to your next batch of meatballs.
Sure, canned tuna is usually more affordable than some go-to meatball ingredients like ground beef, but it's also packed with protein. Plus, it can be full of flavor with the right ingredients. To make it happen, use about two six-ounce cans of the tinned fish packed in oil or water — whatever you have in the pantry. The rest is rather easy, because you can follow your favorite meatball recipe, like our chicken florentine meatballs with baby spinach and parsley for flavor and a pop of color.
Tips for making meatballs with canned tuna
Whether you choose canned tuna in water or oil, it's important to drain off the excess liquid so that the meatballs have the right consistency. Canned tuna is already cooked, unlike most of the meat that's used for the dish, so you'll want to avoid drying out your meatballs by overcooking. On average, about 25 minutes in an oven set at 400 degrees Fahrenheit is ideal. Another technique is to pan fry the meatballs until they're warmed through, since there is no risk of raw meat in the middle.
You can upgrade any meatball recipe with canned tuna, but if you're starting from scratch, there are a few ideal ingredient pairings. The mildly fishy taste of tuna can benefit from herbs, so grab some fresh parsley or whatever is in the fridge. To really lean into the seafood inspiration of it all, add a dash of Old Bay to the meatball mixture. Bright lemon zest will also help balance the flavors. Some of the typical fixings that might go into tuna salad, like chopped red onion, will also add flavor and texture to the dish. And to really turn that tinned tuna into a next-level meal, consider our hacks to make better homemade meatballs like using a little oatmeal to keep them moist.