Why You Should Give Generic Brand Canned Tuna A Chance

Before purchasing, it's worthwhile to consider the culinary aim of the canned tuna. Brands cover several tuna types — usually yellowfin, albacore, skipjack, or a mixture. Plus, there are varying preservation styles, whether it's oil or water combined with salt and other seasonings. Thankfully, it's easy to find the perfect can without going for the name brand.

For instance, in a tuna melt, you'll want a fish with great chew that can hold its own in the sandwich. Therefore, go for an albacore, like Good & Gather's rendition. If you are looking to cut down on sodium, Whole Food's 365 brand wild albacore is a great call — the fish has a natural, mush-free consistency. When the fish is canned in olive oil, it'll meld well with sandwich ingredients.

If a tuna salad is on the menu, then prioritize the moisture along with a palatable fish flavor. The chunk light style (which mixes different succulent and flavorful tuna flesh) is ideal for the job. Both Walmart's Great Value and Target's Good & Gather renditions are excellent choices. You'll want to stick to chunk light versions stored in water since there'll be mayo in the final mix. Such purchases will make a generic brand version of tuna salad shine.