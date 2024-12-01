How To Make A Satisfying Sushi Bake With Canned Fish

Sushi bakes are amazing for endless reasons. Along with boasting fabulous flavors and tasty textures, they're incredibly easy to make — just layer the ingredients, bake, and scoop to serve. As straightforward as the process sounds, crafting a delicious sushi-inspired casserole can actually be simplified even further. All you need to do is use tinned fish rather than fresh filets. The only challenge is knowing how to effectively introduce canned fish for the most successful results.

All types of tinned fish from savory salmon to hearty tuna or sweetly briny crab can be used to craft a mouthwatering sushi bake. That said, some tins are better than others. For the ideal textures, we recommend working with filets packed in water as they tend to be firmer and flakier. Alternatively, oil-packed options offer better flavor but don't hold up as well when mixed into the bake's filling. As for how many tins to use, a couple of cans is enough to achieve the ideal ratio of fish and rice. However, amounts may vary based on preference and the size of the sushi bake.

When it comes to prep work, the good news is that tinned fish requires very little. In fact, cans only need to be drained (with the bones also removed) to ensure better textures when combined with other ingredients. Other than that, a sushi bake featuring tinned fish can be assembled per usual, by layering seasoned rice into a baking dish and topping with the fishy filling before baking and garnishing.

