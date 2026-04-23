5 Ways You're Ruining Your Kitchen Knives

Of the many kitchen utensils and gadgets available, none compare in their usefulness and versatility to a good kitchen knife. A well-maintained kitchen knife, regardless of its price tag, is every cook's best friend. The satisfaction of cutting beautifully thin cucumber slices or carving a chicken to perfection is something every savvy cook is proud to achieve. But this is only possible as long as your knife remains sharp and fulfilling its function, regardless of the type of knife you have.

Now, many might think that keeping a sharp knife is dangerous, but those folks have never had a dull knife slip right into their fingers while slicing an onion or tomato. When a knife loses its edge, it's much more dangerous, never mind more useless. Keeping your favorite knife sharp after multiple years of use requires mindful care and a thoughtful approach to cleaning, storing, and using.

There are things you might be doing inadvertently that are slowly and silently ruining your best kitchen knives. Before you start noticing signs that your chef's knife needs to be replaced, avoid these five common mistakes to keep your kitchen knives sharp and safe. This way, they will last for many years to come.